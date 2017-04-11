Back in 2011, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Chevrolet enthusiast Rick Hendrick acquired the very first previous-gen Camaro ZL1 for a cool $250,000. Fast forward to present day, he has agreed to pay the exact same sum to get the keys to the first 2018MY Camaro ZL1 in the new track-focused 1LE flavor. The company with the bowtie emblem is going to donate all the proceeds from last weekend’s Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction to the United Way, which is the biggest privately funded nonprofit organization in the world.

The fastest Camaro ever, the ZL1 with the optional 1LE package runs to 60 mph (96 kph) in just three and a half seconds and it will top out at a respectable 198 mph (318 kph). It’s unclear at this point whether Rick Hendrick decided to go with the standard six-speed manual or the optional 10-speed automatic hooked up to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. These two gearboxes are in charge of sending 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters) to the rear wheels.

60 pounds (27 kilograms) lighter than the standard ZL1 model, the beefier 1LE specification comes with a suit of upgrades to make the Camaro more agile around a track. There’s a new aerodynamic body kit including a rear wing, along with Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers for both axles, and one-inch wider wheels shod in Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R rubbers.

All of these upgrades over the regular ZL1 have shaved off no less than three seconds from the lap time around GM’s Milford Road Course track.

Chevy has not released info about how much the new hardcore Camaro is going to cost, but it will obviously command a premium over the standard 2017 Camaro ZL1 priced from $63,435 with the manual and $65,830 when fitted with the optional automatic. The meaner 1LE package is going to be available on the 2018MY Camaro ZL1 later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to the car’s launch.

Source: Barrett-Jackson