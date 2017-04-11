And then there were only 332 cars. Embodying the pure definition of a pocket rocket, the Audi A1 Quattro came out towards the end of 2011 as a special edition hot supermini limited to just 333 units. For reasons not known at this point, one of the cars went up in flames Sunday evening in the canton of Basel-Landschaft, one of the 26 cantons of Switzerland. Although the firefighters were quick to react, it was too late to save the precious automobile. As such, the feisty car will likely be declared a total loss by the insurance company.

When it was available, the A1 Quattro commanded a starting price of £41,020 in United Kingdom. For that kind of money, you could buy today an RS3 Sportback. All 333 cars were painted in Glacier White with a glossy black roof and rode on 18-inch alloy wheels featuring a turbine design.







“The new head of the compact class” as it was described back then has a strong turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine delivering 252 horsepower (188 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque to both axles exclusively through a six-speed manual transmission. It needs a mere 5.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) and tops out at a respectable 152 mph (245 kph).

The A1 Quattro is basically the closest thing to an RS1 the existing supermini will ever get. Audi has made it crystal clear the company’s smallest car won’t receive the full-on RS treatment, at least not in this generation. Things could change with the all-new A1 coming in 2019, but even if there will be an RS1, it will not come out before the end of the decade.

If you would like to get your hands on one of the 332 remaining A1 Quattros, prepare to pay a small fortune. There are a few priced at around €50,000 on Mobile.de, but there’s one available for a cool €58,900 with only 1,385 miles (2,230 kilometers) on the clock.

