Audi has just confirmed two new SUVs will join its lineup. Not that we weren’t aware of that fact, but we are finally hearing official words from the German brand.

One of the new additions will be the flagship Q8 coupe-SUV that we spied testing on the Nurburgring twice last week. It’s going to be roughly the same in size as the Q7, but will sit lower to the ground and will have a sloped roof line. It’s scheduled to enter production phase next year in Bratislava, Slovakia, where also the Q7 is assembled. Sales are expected to start in early next year.

Audi says the Q8 will combine “great spaciousness with emotive design” and will offer “the latest technologies in assistance and infotainment systems.” Reports suggest it will be one of the most expensive Audis currently on sale with a price for the top trims close to the €100,000 (approximately $106,000) mark.







Another new SUV will be the Q4, which will follow its bigger brother a year later on the assembly lines in Gyor, Hungary. Think of it as a “very sporty,” as Audi says, and larger Q2 coupe-SUV, positioned between the Q3 and Q5, as its name suggests. The model is part of the company’s plans to “significantly rejuvenate its product range” over the next few years and will actually debut two years than previously expected.

“We will integrate two completely new Q‑models into the existing production network and will thus increase our competitiveness in an extremely important segment,” Audi’s Board of Management Member for Production and Logistics, Prof. Dr. Hubert Waltl, commented on the announcement of the two new SUVs.

Note: Audi Q8 Sport Concept pictured.

Source: Audi