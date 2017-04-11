The hugely desirable wagon from Stuttgart will travel to the Big Apple for its U.S. debut.

The Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo took center stage last month at the Geneva Motor Show during its European debut, and now it’s getting ready to shine under the glamorous light of the New York Auto Show for its U.S. premiere. Arguably one of the most appealing new cars money can buy right now, the long-roofed Panamera will arrive in North America towards the end of the year in four different flavors: Panamera 4 (from $96,200), Panamera 4S ($104,000), Panamera 4 E-Hybrid ($109,200), and the range-topping Panamera Turbo ($154,000).

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

If your pockets are deep enough, maxing out the configurator by ticking all of the available option boxes will result in a very steep final price of $235,560 for the flagship model, including the $1,050 destination & handling fee. In return for your hard-earned money, Porsche will reward you with a biturbo 4.0-liter V8-powered wagon capable of sending 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 567 pound-feet (769 Newton-meters) to the road via an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission.

This fully loaded version has a whopping $80,510 worth of optional goodies, including the SportDesign Package bringing a beefier body kit. Numerous glossy black bits and pieces can be added as well, along with a sport exhaust system and a two-tone exterior appearance. Rear-wheel steering, adaptive power steering, an electronically controlled rear differential, and carbon ceramic brakes are also on the extensive options list. You can also spend more to get an active roll stabilization suspension with active electromechanical anti-roll bars, while 20- or 21-inch alloys are available as well.

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

You might also like:

Aside from bringing the Panamera Sport Turismo, Porsche will also showcase in New York the refreshed 911 GT3 together with the 911 GTS and the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid serving as the cherry on top within the Panamera sedan family.

It remains to be seen whether the wagon will receive the Turbo S E-Hybrid treatment — but if it will — it’s going to be the most expensive Panamera of them all. In this specification, the sedan (with standard wheelbase) starts off at $184,400 in the U.S., so the equivalent wagon would easily hit the $200,000 mark before adding any options.

Source: Porsche

Be part of something big