Mopar, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ aftersales brand for accessories, service, customer care, and genuine parts is celebrating its 80 anniversary. The company will mark eight decades in the business with a special prize – a brand new car.

So far, so good. Our first association when hearing the word Mopar is tuned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. One would expect that the company will give away a car from one of these brands, but instead you could actually win a new Fiat 500.

And it’s a very special Fiat 500. It’s a white model with a 1.2-liter engine and alloy wheels. That’s all. A renowned tuning company is giving away an entry-level city car.

If you are still reading this and are interested in the prize, here are the details. The competition is open only to current Fiat owners who take their vehicle to any authorized retailer for customer-paid service or repairs. Then, customers “simply need to provide their details and the invoice number for their recent service or repair” at a special site. The competition is open from now until August 31, and the winner will be announced in September.







“We are delighted to share the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Mopar with our customers,” Lee Titchner, Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care Director, comments. “I am already looking forward to handing over the keys to one lucky customer in September, and seeing them drive away in a new 67-plate Fiat 500.”

And here’s one fun fact for brand. The name Mopar, which itself is a contraction of the words “motor” and “parts,” was first used on a line of antifreeze products, but has since transformed to “encompass total service, parts, and customer care for FCA vehicle owners around the world.”

Source: Mopar