Now with 4G WiFi for up to 10 devices in the Platinum and Sport trims.

Predicting continued growth in the SUV market – no big leap of faith required, there – Ford announced updates to its big Explorer SUVs tonight at the New York Auto Show. The 2018 Explorer Platinum and the 2018 Explorer Sport get some front and rear styling updates (four exhausts in the back, called "quad exhaust tips," for examples) and tech and safety enhancements that Ford thinks buyers will want as the SUV market continues to grow in the coming years.

Ford's vice president of U.S. marketing, sales, and service, Mark LaNeve, said at the event that the SUV segment has grown from 28 percent in 2006 to 40 percent in 2016 and Ford is predicting it will grow to 45 percent in the next five-to-seven years.

The main focus of the updates to the Explorer are in the tech side, with 4G modems that serve at WiFi hotspots for up to 10 devices at once. Yes, that's more devices than there are seats in the Explorer, so if you buy an Explorer, make sure to get your kids an extra iPad while you're at it. You didn't want to talk to them anyway, right?

A new Safe and Smart package on the '18 Explorer will give you things like cross-traffic alerts and lane-keep assist, blind-spot warnings, and adaptive cruise control. Instead of being offer à la carte as they are on the 2017 models.

The new Explorer is just one facet of Ford's big SUV push. As previously announced, Ford is going to introduce five new SUVs in North America by 2020, including the new Bronco, the 300-mile all-electric SUV, the EcoSport, and two others that have not yet been announced. The refreshed 2018 Explorer will come to Ford dealers this fall with three different powertrain options (a 2.3-liter Ecoboost four-cylinder, a 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6, and a second 3.5-liter, this one naturally aspirated).

Source: Ford

Be part of something big