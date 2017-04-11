Got a cuddly dog that you want to bring along in your Nissan Rogue? Sure, you can just toss fido in the cargo area and drive carefully. But some animal-loving Nissan employees decided to go on step further, developing the Rogue Dogue (yep, that’s the name) concept that will debut at the New York Auto Show. The car was built by Dennis McCarthy, the car coordinator for the Fast & Furious movies – but there's no nitrous in this creation.

The concept car started life as a 2017 Nissan Rogue SL with the Platinum Reserve package, meaning quilted-leather inserts and tan leather seats. To that Nissan added a special pet partition behind the second-row seats, as well as extra padding and a removable dog bed in the cargo area. The trunk floor is raised to accommodate storage of a slide-out ramp, there’s a slide-out dog shower, heated air vents to avoid that wet dog smell from infiltrating your crossover, a doggie first aid kit, various attachment points to secure your pet to the vehicle safely, a poop-bad dispenser, and spill-resistant water and food dispensers that fold down from the side of the cargo area. There’s even a “dog hammock” that drapes over the second-row seats.

Those all seem like pretty sensible additions for anyone regularly carting their four-legged companion along for the ride. What’s perhaps less expected is a video system to produce social media-ready clips of your pooch. Cameras are mounted in the side-view mirrors, “to capture dog’s road trip experiences.”

According to a survey of 401 dog owners commissioned by Nissan, three-quarters of respondents said they would specifically pick one vehicle over another if it meant finding more dog-friendly features. Other automakers have picked up on that scent before: Witness the Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs revealed in February or the canine-friendly Honda Element concept shown in 2009.

For now, the Rogue Dogue is a concept, so you won’t find it at your Nissan dealership no matter how well you sit, stay, or shake.

Source: Nissan