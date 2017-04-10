After the upgrades, Toyota will be able to build the Camry there.

Toyota will invest $1.33 billion into its factory in Kentucky so that the plant will be able to produce models on the Toyota New Global Architecture, specifically the 2018 Camry. The money will also go towards updating the factory’s equipment and building a new paint shop.

President Donald Trump is applauding the massive investment. “Toyota’s decision to invest $1.3 billion in their Kentucky plant is further evidence that manufacturers are now confident that the economic climate has greatly improved under my administration,” Toyota quoted the President in its press release. The kind words were a major change from when President Trump took to Twitter in January to threaten the automaker with a border tax over building the next Corolla in Mexico.

2018 Toyota Camry: Detroit 2017

Toyota is the latest automaker to announce a major investment in U.S. manufacturing since President Trump’s election. For example, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, and General Motors have all made similar pledges.

Toyota’s factory in Kentucky is the automaker’s largest plant in the world. Over 500,000 vehicles came out of the plant last year. Conceivably, these upgrades to the factory will allow the Kentucky plant to build any vehicle using the TGNA modular platform that underpins models like the C-HR and Prius. The next-gen Corolla will also use it. Half of the company’s worldwide production will ride on TGNA by 2020.

Toyota unveiled the 2018 Camry in January at the Detroit Auto Show. The perennial bestseller features a more aggressive, angular look and rides on a two-inch longer wheelbase. Customers can choose among a $3.5-liter V6, 2.5-liter four-cylinder, or the 2.5-liter with hybrid assistance. High-tech safety features like adaptive cruise control and pre-collision warning are standard features on the sedan. Sales begin this summer.

Source: Toyota

