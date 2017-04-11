Twenty-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, and optional handling package upgrade the newest LS.

The newest Lexus luxury sedan is getting sportier – or at least, the pretense and appearance of sportiness. The 2018 Lexus LS 500 and LS 500h are now adding an F Sport package that intends to amp up the cars’ design and handling.

As with other models, F Sport is the middle ground between regular Lexus cars and the full-fledged F models (RC F, GS F, rumored LC F). To start with, the F Sport treatment involves a new spindle grille design that Lexus says took five months of CAD work to design. New side skirts, fender badging, 20-inch wheels, and trunk moldings further the transformation. And to stand out more, F Sport buyers can elect an exclusive Ultra White paint scheme.

On the inside, the Lexus LS F Sport receives new bolstered front seats, various aluminum trim pieces, a new F Sport steering wheel, and a new instrument cluster with a moving dial (like on the old LFA supercar). There is also aluminum trim for the pedals, plus a suede headliner, leather-wrapped shifter, an available Circuit Red interior trim color.

Thanks to the addition of the aforementioned 20-inch rolling stock (which have summer tires on rear-drive models), Lexus engineers were able to fit larger brakes for the F Sport model, with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers. Rear-drive LS 500 models can also be equipped with a new Handling package. It includes variable-ratio steering, rear-wheel steering, “sport-tuned” air suspension, and the company’s Active Stabilizer anti-roll-bar system. With that package, Lexus boldly claims the LS, “responds more like a sports coupe through curves.”

In the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport, power comes from the LS’s usual 3.5-liter biturbocharged V6, with 415 horsepower (309 Kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (599 Newton-meters) of torque available. A 10-speed automatic transmission allows rear-wheel-drive versions to reach 60 miles per hour in just 4.5 seconds. The hybrid, meanwhile makes a 3.5-liter V6 with two electric motors to produce a combined 354 hp (264 kw), enabling a 5.2-second sprint to 60 mph for the rear-wheel-drive version.

