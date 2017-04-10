Buick’s promo Website for the 2018 Regal in Canada reveals that the GS trim of the new model gets a 3.6-liter V6 and all-wheel drive. The brand has already removed the info from the Web, but The Truth About Cars spotted the leak before Buick was able to change things.

This engine is likely a version of the same V6 that’s available in the latest Buick LaCrosse. It makes 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 282 pound-feet (382 Newton-meters) in that application but has 335 hp (250 kW) and 284 lb-ft (383 Nm) in the current Chevrolet Camaro. Either of those figures would be a healthy upgrade over the 259 hp (145 kW) from the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in the existing Regal GS, but torque appears to drop slightly from the 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) available from that mill.







Lower in the lineup, the standard, front-wheel-drive 2018 Regal Sportback uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 250 hp (186 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) and gets to the ground through a nine-speed automatic. The all-wheel-drive version makes 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), including in the TourX wagon, and has an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Regal Sportback and TourX will be on sale in late 2017. It’s not yet clear whether the GS arrives at the same time, though. The leak of Buick’s Website also doesn’t mention whether the V6 is exclusive to the liftback or if customers can get it in the wagon, too.

Related Photo Galleries: 2018 Buick Regal TourX

Offering an engine with over 300 hp could make the TourX a serious competitor in the all-wheel-drive wagon segment. The figure would easily beat what’s available from the 170-hp Volkswagen Golf Alltrack, 175-hp Subaru Outback, 240-hp Volvo V60 Cross Country, and 252-hp Audi A4 Allroad. Depending on the tune Buick uses, it could even top the 316-hp Volvo V90 Cross Country.

Source: The Truth About Cars