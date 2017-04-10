Lincoln will debut the next-gen Navigator this week at the New York Auto Show. As a teaser, the company is showing the SUV’s large silhouette and highlighting the LED headlights.

The luxury brand isn’t revealing anything other than this shadowy image at the moment, but there are plenty of earlier hints about what to expect from the new Navigator. Like the latest Ford Expedition, a significant use of aluminum should slice a few hundred pounds off the big SUV. Spy photos also indicate the concept’s chiseled styling shows up on the production model. However, don’t expect the show model's gullwing doors to be available on the version at dealers.

With the Expedition moving up market by offering touches like real wood trim, the new Navigator needs to be seriously luxurious to justify its extra cost. Spy photos already reveal a large infotainment screen with chrome trim on the center stack.

The new Navigator probably still has a 3.5-liter biturbo V6 under the hood, but look for it to make more power. The version in the current SUV produces 380 horsepower (283 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (634 Newton-meters) of torque. Ford’s Canadian Website hints that the tune in the latest Expedition could produce 400 hp (298 kW) and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque. The powerplant in the Lincoln could be even more potent as another way to justify its higher price to customers. The company’s 10-speed automatic gearbox likely backs up the mill.

With the New York Auto Show just hours away from kicking off, there isn't a long wait until we have full details about the new Navigator. Motor1 will have a team at the event in the Big Apple for live coverage, including photos of all the debuts there.

Source: Lincoln