Almost exactly 65 years ago today Chevrolet introduced the Corvette. In honor of that impressive lineage, the company is releasing a C7 special edition at the New York Auto Show that transfers a bit of that heritage onto a modern package.

Dubbed the Carbon 65 Edition, the package will be available on the 2018 Grand Sport 3LT and the Z06 3LZ. Though not as limited as the five Japan-only Heritage Edition Grand Sports that will be built, this new American package will still be pretty exclusive. Just 650 units of the Carbon Edition will be built globally.







Included in the package is a new bare carbon fiber exterior package, which includes the front spoiler, side sills, rear spoiler, and quarter ducts. The carbon fiber details are accented by a set of gloss black wheels and a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior finish. Unique fender stripes, door graphics, and blue brake calipers come with the pacakge.

Inside, the cabin is finished in a special jet-black suede finish with blue sticking, and Competition Sport seats. That also includes "Carbon 65" logos on the doors sills, and carbon fiber detailing on the steering wheel, because performance.

A minor equipment change on all 2018 model year Corvettes now includes standard HD radio, an optional Performance Data Recorder, a new rear-view camera, and a Spice Red convertible top option. Grand Sport buyers can also choose a ceramic brake package without the inclusion of the Z07 performance pack.

Along with the rest of the 2018 Corvette range, the limited package will make its debut at the New York Auto Show and be available to customers this summer. The Carbon 65 special edition will have a starting cost of $15,000 on top of the price of the Corvette of your choosing.

Source: Chevrolet



