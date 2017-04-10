It takes a lot of hard work for someone to afford a Ferrari, and now the Prancing Horse is letting folks enjoy the feeling of being behind the wheel of one of its sports cars by creating the new Cockpit office chair. This seat comes from a partnership between the automaker and the famous Italian furniture company Poltrona Frau.

The Cockpit’s styling comes from the Ferrari Design Centre, and team leader Flavio Manzoni is responsible for recent models like the LaFerrari Aperta, GTC4Lusso and 812 Superfast. This seat wouldn’t look out of place in any of those models. The Cockpit is available in two versions: the President and the Executive. The high-back President interpretation looks like a racing seat. Alternatively, the Executive model has less obvious automotive inspiration and looks like a stylish take on Eames’ classic molded chair.

Ferrari claims that the chairs use the same materials as in the brand’s famous sports cars. The Cockpit’s exterior shell is available in either carbon or alutex – an aluminum glass fiber. A customization service means that buyers can order this seat in whatever color and material that they desire.

As you should expect from anything with styling by the Ferrari Design Centre, these seats aren’t cheap. The President costs 10,000 euros ($10,600 at current exchange rates), and the Executive goes for 7,500 euros ($8,000). They’re available at Poltrona Frau retailers starting in November or December. Ferrari spokesperson Jason Harris tells Motor1, “The distribution through Ferrari Store is still under discussion.”

The Prancing Horse’s longtime rival Porsche also offers its own seat. The Office Chair RS essentially takes a sport seat from the 911 Carrera GTS or GT3 and mounts it on a swiveling base. It even has an electrically adjustable backrest. The product is similarly expensive, though, at $6,750. A regular version goes for $5,690.

Source: Ferrari, Poltrona Frau