Taking into account the sheer amount of police cruisers out on the streets, even the smallest improvement in fuel economy is going to significantly reduce operational costs. In this case, the difference between the Taurus-based Police Interceptor and the new Police Responder Hybrid Sedan is anything but insignificant. The old V6-powered sedan does an EPA-estimated 18 miles per gallon whereas the newcomer has more than twice the combined gas mileage, with Ford saying the car will do 38 mpg.

Aside from being considerably thriftier in the combined cycle, the new police car is also going to be more economical while idling. Its lithium-ion battery pack will diminish the engine run time and will provide the necessary power to save an estimated 0.27 gallons of fuel per hour. While that might not sound much, Ford has done the math and estimates this will enable fuel savings of around $3,900 each year per vehicle compared to the Police Interceptor.

While hybrid police cars have been around for quite a while, the Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan still marks a premiere since it’s the first of its kind to boast pursuit rating. It means the new Fusion Hybrid-based police car is competent enough to handle extended police pursuits at various speeds and overcome a multitude of obstacles, such as flooded intersections.

The vehicle has gone through a few changes during its transition from a regular Fusion Hybrid to a pursuit-rated hybrid police car. The Blue Oval’s engineers have fiddled with the powertrain and now the car can be driven in pure electric mode at speeds of up to 60 mph (96 kph). When necessary, the car’s computers will automatically engage a maximum performance mode by unlocking the full potential of the combustion engine and electric motor.

Ford will open the order books this spring and will kick off deliveries to police departments all over United States next summer.

Source: Ford

