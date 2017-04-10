Gets the same steering wheel as the rare One-77.

Following the launch of the Vantage S Blades Edition and V12 Vantage S Spitfire 80 Edition in recent years, Aston Martin now has another aviation-themed car available in limited quantities. Based on the Vanquish S, the coupe modified by the company’s bespoke “Q” division has been named after the British Royal Airforce’s own aerobatic unit, the “Red Arrows.”

Only 10 cars are ever going to be made and all of them will be painted in “Eclat Red” as a nod to the livery applied onto the Hawk trainer aircraft. The predominantly red body is contrasted by an exposed carbon fiber roof adorned with the “charge” pattern to resemble the canopy design of a fast jet. Also unique to this special edition are the Union Jack enamel wing badges.

Aston Martin Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition
In a bid to further set it apart from a regular Vanquish S, Aston Martin’s Q team applied a white “smoke trail” finish onto the side strake along with a host of white and blue carbon accents. Rounding off the changes on the outside is the titanium exhaust system available as standard equipment.

As you would expect, the interior cabin also takes inspiration from RAF and Red Arrows, with the Pinewood green insert reminiscent of a flight suit. The fabric applied onto the seats evokes the Martin-Baker ejection seat and there are also green webbing seatbelts. An engine inspection plaque, bespoke side sills, and the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team logo embroidered onto the transmission tunnel have all been added to make it a tad more special.

In order to make it live up to its special edition status, Aston Martin borrowed the steering wheel from the exclusive One-77 and created a stowage area behind the seats for a pair of racing helmets. Even the door cards have been modified to feature a graphic depicting the “Vixen Break,” which is a nine-aircraft formation.

Those fortunate enough to claim a Vanquish S Red Arrows will also receive a bunch of extra cool items, including racing suits and helmets, along with a luggage set, unique embroidered bomber jackets, and even a car cover. Not only that, but Aston Martin will also throw in a build book as well as a 1:18 die-cast model of the car and the Hawk aircraft.

The Gaydon-based automaker specifies the tenth car will be gifted to the RAF Benevolent Fund charity to help former servicemen and women and their families.

As a final note, Aston Martin mentions the Red Arrows edition is “a fitting culmination to this iconic model's production run,” so it probably serves as the swan song for the current-gen Vanquish.

Source: Aston Martin

