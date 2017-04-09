After what feels like a billion tiny teasers, here's our first semi-official look at the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. This image has been appearing all over the internet, from Jalopnik to Carscoops to Motor.es, and it looks pretty legit to us.

Don't get too excited, though – we still don't know the official output or performance numbers. Those won't be released until the Demon is officially unveiled in New York on Tuesday. For now, let's recap the things we do know.

Stay tuned for the full details when Dodge finally unleashes the Demon in the Big Apple. We'll have all the latest live images and impressions live from New York.

Sources: Jalopnik, Carscoops, Motor.es