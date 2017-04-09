A million teasers later, here's the actual car.
After what feels like a billion tiny teasers, here's our first semi-official look at the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. This image has been appearing all over the internet, from Jalopnik to Carscoops to Motor.es, and it looks pretty legit to us.
Don't get too excited, though – we still don't know the official output or performance numbers. Those won't be released until the Demon is officially unveiled in New York on Tuesday. For now, let's recap the things we do know.
- The Demon can run on race fuel.
- Its air conditioning system can be used to cool the engine.
- It gets the world’s first factory transbrake.
- It sounds f*cking rad.
- It’ll come with a tool crate.
- It might have 757 horsepower.
- It has crazy heavy duty parts.
- It’s got super-fat tires.
- It has the largest functional hood scoop on a production car.
- It’ll only come with one seat (though more are optional).
- It’s wider and meaner than your normal Challenger.
Stay tuned for the full details when Dodge finally unleashes the Demon in the Big Apple. We'll have all the latest live images and impressions live from New York.
Sources: Jalopnik, Carscoops, Motor.es