Jeep's engineers manage to maintain the all-wheel-drive system, and this powerful SUV can get to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

After building anticipation for the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk for over a year, the Hellcat-powered SUV is finally officially here. There’s no chance to drive it yet, but the numbers suggest this machine packs some serious muscle. They arrive at dealers during the fourth quarter of 2017.

To get the biggest question out of the way, the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 in the Trackhawk produces 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque. For reference, the version in the Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat models makes 707 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm). There were rumors that engineers might de-tune the engine in the Jeep for the longevity of its all-wheel-drive components, but apparently only small adjustments were necessary.

The powerful engine can accelerate the 5,363-pound (2,433-kilogram) Jeep to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 3.5 seconds, which Jeep claims makes the Trackhawk the quickest SUV ever. However depending on your definitions of an “SUV,” the Tesla Model X P100D with the Ludicrous Mode Easter Egg can allegedly make that sprint in 2.8 seconds. Jeep further reports that the hotrod Grand Cherokee can run the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph). Plus, it can tow up to 7,200 pounds (3,266 kilograms).

The Trackhawk is only available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which features upgrades for added strength over the version in the Hellcat-power Challenger and Charger. It routes power through an all-wheel-drive system with an electronically controlled limited slip differential for the rear wheels. Depending on the drive mode, the tech is able to vary the front-rear torque split, including 40-60 in Auto, 50-50 in Snow, 60-40 in Tow, 35-65 in Sport, and 30-70 in Track.

A set of 15.75-inch (400 millimeter) Brembo brakes in front and 13.78-inch (350 mm) rotors in the rear let the Trackhawk slow just as well as the SUV accelerates. The company claims that braking to a stop from 60 mph (97 kph) requires just 114 feet.

Aesthetically, the Trackhawk gains some functional upgrades that make the most of its improved mechanical parts. The extra slit in the front fascia aids cooling, and an intake in place of the driver’s side foglight routes cool air to the engine. Body-color flares cover the 20-inch wheels. There’s also a new quad-tip exhaust with a dark finish on the tailpipes.

Inside, there’s a driver-focused cockpit. The tachometer now sits in the center of the instrument panel, and the 8.4-inch infotainment system features Trackhawk-exclusive pages for monitoring performance metrics.  Nappa leather seats with suede seats are standard. An available Signature Leather Interior Package covers the whole cabin in black or Dark Ruby Red. This dark crimson is also an option for the seat belts.

Motor1 has a team at the New York Auto Show, so look out for this hardcore Grand Cherokee.

Source: Jeep

