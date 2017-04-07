If you’re going to compare the performance of your car to a hurricane, it better be packing some serious mojo. ABT Sportsline does just that with its tweaked Audi S3 Cabrio – that is, the tuner compares it to a hurricane. As for the serious bits to back up the hype, the end-result is 400 horsepower. That’s certainly nothing to just shrug off, but in this day and age, using a hurricane metaphor to talk about such a figure just seems a bit weak.

We’re getting hung up on this hurricane thing, so let’s take a look at what makes ABT’s S3 Cabrio tick. The tuner’s ABT Power S package swaps in a custom-designed control unit for Audi’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder in the standard S3. No details are given on what parameters are changed, but it works in conjunction with a sport catalyst in the exhaust to deliver 400 horsepower. For those wanting a bit less power – and by that we mean those wanting to spend less money – the company offers the ABT Power package that deletes the S and the exhaust upgrade to make 370 horsepower.

Underneath the S3, ABT adds sport anti-roll bars front and rear. Fender inserts and ABT alloy wheels dress up the exterior, with customers able to choose wheel sizes from 18 to 20 inch. Special door entry lighting that projects the ABT logo on the floor rounds out the tuning treatment.

There’s no word on the cost for the ABT upgrades, but with the 400-horsepower RS3 sedan ready for its U.S. debut next week at the New York Auto Show, going with ABT could be a tough sell for folks not interested in a ragtop. That’s especially true since Audi hasn’t yet deemed the U.S. market worthy of the S3 Cabrio. At least we have the RS3, which will start at $54,500 for limited-run 2017 models. 2018 models begin at $54,900.

Source: ABT Sportsline