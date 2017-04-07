Infiniti is finally revealing more details about the QX80 Monograph that debuts at the New York Auto Show. Rather than a replacement for the current SUV or even a facelift for it, this vehicle is design study “signaling the brand’s intention to further develop its standing in the full-size luxury SUV segment.” The statement implies that the next-gen QX80 could have plenty of the design cues on display here.

The high beltline and broad, mesh grille accentuate the QX80 Monograph’s size. Wing-like LEDs underline the headlights, and a strip of trim on top of the lamps flows to the rear-facing cameras. Skinny pillars and tinted glass make the big SUV’s greenhouse look like one continuous piece, too. These elements give the concept a generally imposing demeanor. The model also appears strong and rugged without being overly angular.

Infiniti doesn’t let us see inside of the QX80 Monograph yet. As the division’s largest SUV, we expect three rows of seats inside. As a forward-looking concept, there’s probably a large infotainment on the center stack that’s capable of all sorts of high-tech wizardry.

“QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future Infiniti offering in the luxury SUV segment,” Roland Krueger, President of Infiniti, said.

The company makes no mention about a powertrain for the concept. Currently, the QX80 uses a 5.6-liter V8 with 400 horsepower (298 kW) and a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers can pick between rear- or all-wheel-drive systems.

The QX80 Monograph debuts during Infiniti’s conference at 5:30 PM EDT on April 11. Motor1 has a team attending the show, so look for complete coverage and lots of photos from the event in the Big Apple.

Source: Infiniti