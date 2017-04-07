Opel is planning for the future. In doing so, the company will introduce a range of new vehicles, and refresh the entirety of its lineup following a merger with PSA Peugeot Citroen. Part of that plan involves a fleet of new SUVs, all of which will reportedly be built at Opel facilities in Germany.

According to Automotive News Europe, two Opel plants in Germany will gain new models as laid out in the long-term strategy. Opel also committed to continued production of Buick vehicles in its German factory beyond 2019. "Investments are also confirmed for exports of sister products for another GM brand from these plants," the company said in a statement.







Part of the uptake in production at Opel’s German facilities will include the new Buick Regal, which made its debut just a few days ago. The Regal and its variations will be built at the Opel plant in Ruesselsheim, as will the Insignia in which it shares its platform. The upcoming Grandland X – which we’ve seen in a lone teaser image – will be built by PSA at its factory in Sochaux, France.

Even with new owners, Opel will reportedly continue to have its own leadership and develop its own cars. Future products, though, will slowly shift from General Motors platforms to PSA architectures. That move is expected to take a few years before it’s completed in full.

“It is important for me to stand before employees and show leadership. I have done this in the past and will continue to do so,” said CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann in a recent interview. “I think we have great respect for each other. That is why I see a good foundation for continued cooperation.”

Source: Automotive News Europe



