Even if you don't get the Quadrifoglio, the Stelvio can be an impressive premium crossover, including lots of standard features.

After premiering the range-topping Stelvio Quadrifoglio in North American at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year, Alfa Romeo has the standard versions of its new crossover ready for the upcoming New York Auto Show.

Both the standard Stelvio and Stelvio Ti use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 306 pound-feet (415 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available gearbox is an eight-speed automatic, and it routes power to an all-wheel-drive system that can send up to 60 percent of the torque to the front axle when the traction is necessary. Alfa estimates these models can reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 144 mph (232 kph).

2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Euro-spec
The crossover segment is incredibly crowded, especially among premium brands, and the Stelvio wades into this packed pool with a ton of standard features. Even base models come with a leather interior, backup camera, and remote start. The Ti trim gets 19-inch wheels, heating for the front seats and steering wheel, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen.

For customers that want more amenities, there are additional option packages. The Sport model adds 12-way power seats, including power bolsters for the Ti, a sport steering wheel, aluminum pedals, gloss black window trim, and a choice of red, yellow or black brake calipers.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio


The Lusso package is exclusive to the Stelvio Ti and adds the 12-way power seats but uses a higher quality of leather. The dashboard and upper door trim also have hide upholstery. Wood accents decorate the interior.

Motor1’s First Drive of the European-spec Stelvio found the crossover to be fun to drive, especially with the 2.0-liter engine. The suspension was reportedly somewhat stiff, but different tuning could conceivably soften it for the North American market.

Alfa Romeo doesn’t yet divulge pricing for any members of the Stelvio lineup, including the 505-hp (377 kW) Quadrifoglio, but they should be on sale later this year in the U.S. as 2018 models.

Source: Alfa Romeo

