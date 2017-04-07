New York-based Bollinger Motors is set to debut its upcoming all-electric, on and off road, sport utility truck to the media this summer, in its home state. The company aims to be the first to market with a fully-electric pickup truck, and to lead the segment in regards to off-road and utility vehicles.

At the truck’s initial reveal, the company’s founder and CEO, Robert Bollinger, shared:

“When I designed this truck, I wanted it to have rugged good looks with a very bold presence. I envisioned the vehicle as the ultimate truck for work and play which would be the perfect truck for ranchers, builders, DIYers and off-roaders but without the environmental effects and carbon footprint of a traditional gas-powered SUV.”

Now we have our first look at the chassis itself. The 295-pound all-aluminum chassis boasts a high-strength, low-alloy (HSLA) steel rollover structure to maximize off road prowess. Its wheelbase measures 105 inches, with a front and rear track of 68 inches. The approach angle is 56 degrees, with a departure angle of 33 degrees. Base ride height gives way to 15.5 inches of ground clearance, but it can be adjusted by way of a four-wheel independent, self-leveling, hydro-pneumatic suspension.







Bollinger Motors’ Chief Engineer, Karl Hacken, explained:

“We utilized the area between the chassis rails, below the driver and passenger, to house our battery storage system and located the high voltage electronics in the center of the chassis below the floor level. This gives the vehicle a very low center of gravity which makes for unmatched on and off-road stability. We also designed the hydraulically-assisted steering rack in-house to allow us to fine tune the driving dynamics to our exact specifications.”

High offset aluminum wheels fitted with Mud Terrain LT285/70/R17 tires will reportedly provide commendable performance and traction over most any terrain. The wheels offer the ability to be raised on the chassis, via eight lugs to knuckle housed, geared axle hubs. Four-piston calipers, and 11.75-inch vented inboard discs comprise the vehicle’s regenerative braking system.







Robert Bollinger concluded:

“This chassis will be the foundation for our advanced all-wheel-drive system and our all-electric powertrain which will combine to produce best in class horsepower, torque and ground clearance. We are pushing the truck category forward and have improved on what is currently available in the marketplace today to make a world-class vehicle that can go anywhere and do anything.”

Bollinger Motors began its efforts in 2014, in Hobart, NY, based out of a repurposed auto repair shop. The American company is currently in the prototype stage of an all-electric, medium-duty pickup truck. Bollinger claims that the vehicle will provide “revolutionary storage and hauling capabilities,” along with “second-to-none on and off road capabilities,” and “best-in-class ground clearance, torque and traction.”



