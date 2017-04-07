Launched in 1971, the SV was the pinnacle of the Miura range and brought multiple upgrades over the S version. The most striking change was the adoption of much wider rear wheel arches to make room for the fatter Pirelli tires, which also required making some modifications to the suspension geometry. Considered by many as being the very first supercar in the world, the Miura is arguably one of the most beautiful production models to grace the streets.

Here we have chassis #5030 originally shown last year in Essen, Germany. Since then, the Miura SV has been subjected to a full restoration process by Lamborghini PoloStorico, the company’s very own restoration department. It’s actually the second car to be brought back to life by the folks from Sant’Agata Bolognese and it’s currently on display at Techno Classica 2017.

More than 2,000 hours of work were necessary to restore the shine of this P400 Spinto Veloce, with the specialists reconditioning not just the gorgeous body, but also all of the mechanical bits and pieces to the exact original specifications. To make sure everything would turn out to be perfect, the chassis and body were stripped before receiving a cataphoresis treatment to provide protection against corrosion and rust.

The attention to detail was second to none, with the experts actually using the exact same original paint formula while repainting the car in this lovely Oro Metallizzato shade. It’s the same story on the inside where the cabin was reupholstered in black leather the old fashioned way by making use of the original processes and pelts.

It’s one of the 150 units ever made between March 1971 and December 1972 with a V12 3.9-liter engine delivering 385 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters of torque to the wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Back in the day, the Miura SV covered the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 6.5 seconds before topping out at 186 mph (300 kph).

This Miura SV is sharing the spotlight at Techno Classica with a chassis belonging to a 1974 Countach LP400 “Periscopio.” The car is currently being restored by the same talented peeps at Lamborghini PoloStorico and will be ready in about 11 months.

Source: Lamborghini