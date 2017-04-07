0-60 mph takes only 3.9 seconds.

What truly sets this model apart from a regular Evora Sport 410 is the lovely black and gold paint scheme serving as a nod to the Team Lotus’ famous F1 livery used between 1972 and 1986. Only five cars will ever be made and all of them are going to be pampered via the Lotus Exclusive program. It’s the second special Evora Sport 410 following the release of a one-off paying tribute to James Bond's Esprit S1.

Billed as being the fastest, most focused Evora ever made, the Sport 410 is 132 pounds (60 kilograms) lighter than the Evora 400 already available in the United States. That means it tips the scales at a mere 3,020 lbs (1,370 kg) or just 2,910 lbs (1,320 kg) if you take out the fuel and install the lightweight optional goodies.

At the heart of the Evora Sport 410 GP Edition is the familiar Toyota-derived supercharged 3.5-liter, six-cylinder engine delivering a healthy 400 horsepower and 301 pound-feet of torque. Output is channeled to the wheels via a standard six-speed manual transmission, but you can pay more and go for the optional six-speed automatic.

You’re looking at the fastest road-legal Lotus to ever land in the U.S. of A, capable of doing 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in just 3.9 seconds en route to a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph).

Lotus is now taking orders in the U.S. for the standard Evora Sport 410 priced from $104,200. As for the limited-run GP Edition, those five cars will be up for grabs this summer and will command a $5,800 premium over the regular model. Lotus mentions the 2017MY “has undergone considerable development to meet the specific demands of the North American market.”

If you would rather patiently wait for a truly new Lotus, the next-gen Elise has been confirmed for a 2020 launch and Lotus has already made the promise the car will be engineered to fully meet U.S. safety regulations.

