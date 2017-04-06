Months after the announcement of the Mercedes-AMG GT R in June 2016, Mercedes-Benz is finally revealing that the Nürburgring-tuned sports coupe costs $157,995 in the United States (after $995 destination). They begin arriving this summer, and the German automaker is producing just 2,000 of them worldwide.

The AMG GT R is the range topper in Mercedes-AMG’s lineup of sports coupes. Like lesser trims, it packs a 4.0-liter biturbo V8, and in this dry-sump-lubricated application the powerplant makes 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends the torque to the rear wheels. Mercedes estimates the GT R can reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in about 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph).

The AMG GT R’s straight-line performance is impressive enough, but Mercedes’ engineers put just as much effort into making the coupe a world-beating handler. There are nine separate traction control settings. Plus, drivers can tweak the dampers, and pick from multiple driving modes. If you don’t think al of this tuning matters, just watch a GT R lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in seven minutes and 10 seconds, which is better than a Ferrari 488 GTB can achieve.

Like in the United Kingdom, the GT R undercuts the price of a Porsche 911 Turbo. A 2017 911 Turbo retails $160,250 (after $1,050 destination) and produces 540 hp (403 kW). A 911 Turbo S makes 580 hp (433 kW) but sells for $189,150.

Mercedes is also announcing pricing for the rest of the 2018 GT lineup in the U.S. The base coupe retails for $113,395 or $125,395 as the Roadster. The GT S Coupe is $133,395, and the GT C Roadster costs $157,995. All of these trims arrive this summer. If you want the GT C Coupe, wait until its debut in the fall for $145,995.

Source: Mercedes-Benz