Check your rearview mirror next time you’re on the road and you might see one of Ford’s new F-150 or Expedition police cars. The Blue Oval released first images of their two newest models donning the black and white attire, and both with high-strength aluminum-alloy bodies.

Both the F-150 SSV and the Expedition SSV come with a second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, while the F-150 can be optioned with a 5.0-liter V8. A 10-speed automatic comes standard on both engines, as does an auto stop-start feature to help improve fuel economy. The F-150 can be optioned in XL trim for F-150 SuperCrew or SuperCab configuration, with both 4x2 and 4x4 options available.







The standard 40/20/40 seat layout in the Expedition has been replaced with a 40/blank/40 configuration. The center seating section has been ripped out to add even more space and optional equipment to the rear of the cab. A vinyl bench also replaces the rear seats, while a vinyl floor replaces the carpet.

The two new additions to Ford’s already impressive police fleet will accent the Explorer Interceptor Utility and Fusion Interceptor models. Ford Police Brand Marketing Manager, Stephen Tyler, said that "some agencies need to haul five people with higher equipment-carrying capacity, or off-road capabilities are required… that’s where the F-150 SSV and Expedition SSV come in."

If Ford isn’t your departments automaker of choice, American police can always opt for Chevy Caprice, Tahoe, or Dodge Charger cruisers, all of which make our list of 7 fastest police cars of 2017. Too bad you won’t be able to catch criminals in a Lamborghini Huracan like Italian police.

Source: Ford



