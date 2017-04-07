Now that the snow is gone, Aston Martin can return to the Nürburgring for more development of the next-generation Vantage. Judging by the wisp of smoke coming off the rear tires in one of these spy photos, the company’s test drivers are not being easy on this prototype.

The new Vantage shares an aluminum platform with the latest DB11 and is visibly wider than the existing generation. The vehicle also looks a little shorter than its big brother.

Aston Martin’s move towards sharper-edged styling is on full display in these photos. In profile, the Vantage appears to have a shark-like front end by having the hood stick out a little farther than the fascia. A low-slung, sweeping roofline looks beautifully aerodynamic as it runs to the rear.

It seems that Aston is making a bigger aesthetic differentiation in its lineup by positioning the future Vantage as a high-performance sports coupe and the DB11 as a high-speed grand tourer.

We don't have photos of the Vantage's interior yet, but it reportedly has a similar style as the DB11's cabin. There's likely a digital instrument panel and modern infotainment display in there. By sharing a platform, Aston Martin might be able to take advantage of economies of scale and use some of the same components inside.







The new V8 Vantage uses the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-liter biturbo, but the output isn’t yet clear. The highest output from the engine yet is in the E63 S with 603 horsepower (450 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters). Later a model with the 5.2-liter biturbo V12 from the DB11 should join the lineup as the latest V12 Vantage.

We expect the latest V8 Vantage to arrive sometime this fall, and a convertible version should follow in mid-2018.

Photo Source: CarPix