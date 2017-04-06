Hide press release Show press release

First purchasable electric car by Kreisel : Electrified super sports car Kreisel EVEX 910e available in a limited edition

Kreisel cooperates with the EVEX Fahrzeugbau GmbH, a vehicle manufacturer specialized on historical sports cars from the 1970s and 1980s



Electric sports car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds/ 53 kWh bat- tery capacity, range of 350 km, 2-speed transmission

Freistadt (Austria) – April 6th 2017. Almost 50 years after this vehicle type participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the electromobility specialist Kreisel Electric has completely converted a Porsche 910, turning it into an electrified supercar. The Kreisel EVEX 910e handles speeds above 300 kilometres per hour, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and – in contrast to the historical original by Porsche – is licensed for the use on public roads. In cooperation with the EVEX Fahrzeugbau GmbH this vehicle is avail- able as a limited edition. The price for the first purchasable electric car by Kreisel: one million Euros.

With the Porsche 910 sports car fitted with a 2-litre flat-6-engine, the two German race drivers Rolf Stommelen and Jochen Neerpasch achieved the sixth place in the overall ranking at the World Sportscar Championship 1967 in Le Mans. The vehicle was produced only 35 times and utilized exclusively for circuit races and hill climbs. Nevertheless – or exactly for this reason – the collector value of the original vehicles is enormous. The vehicle manufacturer EVEX started to rebuild this type of vehicle in the 1970s – as EVEX Porsche 910. After just four classic supercars had been manufactured the production was discontinued – up to the present day.

After converting a Mercedes G-Class, which Kreisel presented together with Arnold Schwarzenegger in January, the Kreisel brothers and their team show once again that the future belongs to electronic mobility and that there are scarcely any limits. “With the first pur- chasable electronic Kreisel-car our company is entering into a new phase”, says Markus Kreisel, Managing Director at Kreisel Electric. “The Kreisel EVEX 910e combines the feeling of sitting in a fascinating classic car with the incredible dynamics of a 490 electric hp motor and a torque of 770 Newton meters – all entirely without emissions and thus without a guilty con- science.”

New: 2-speed transmission for electric mobility

Kreisel and EVEX started working on the conversion of the vehicle last year in August. To enable the breathtaking acceleration and the maximum speed, Kreisel developed an auto- mated 2-speed transmission with a gear transmission ratio of 8.16 (in 1st gear) and 4.67 (in 2nd gear), as well as self-locking differential and integrated, electric oil pump to ensure lubrication and cooling. The Austrians also offer the transmission as a standalone product.

The high-performance (lithium-ion) battery pack, with a capacity of 53 kilowatt-hours, which is installed in the Kreisel EVEX 910e, weights 1.100 kilograms and enables a realistic range of 350 kilometres. To accommodate the battery system as well as the powertrain in the rear, the frame of the original vehicle was slightly modified. Besides that the air-cooling of the historical vehicle was replaced by a cooling system which Kreisel developed for the high-performance drive.

Energy management: Sports car now features home storage

The storage system can be charged rapidly with up to 100 kilowatts and even enables an intelligent energy management in combination with a photovoltaic installation, for instance on a single-family house: by means of bi-directional charging the sports car can even be used as a home storage and temporarily stores regenerative energy to dispense it back to the house, if required.

The EVEX Fahrzeugbau GmbH is a vehicle manufacturer, specialized on historical cars from the 1970s. In addition to the electrified edition, the company also puts a small batch of the EVEX Porsche 910 on the market, a replica of the sports car with combustion engine. The electrified super sports car will have its world premiere at the most important classic car fair the TECHNO-CLASSICA Essen, at the booth of EVEX (KA-09).

About Kreisel Electric



The passion for speed and electronic mobility motivates the entrepreneurial actions of the three Kreisel

brothers from Freistadt, Upper Austria. Driven by the vision of integrating the electric drive in all areas

of mobility, Philipp, Johann jun. and Markus have developed the lightest weight and most efficient battery

solutions for e-mobility. These were put into use in numerous applications ever since 2014.

The range of applications put into practise, together with various partners, include e-karts, electric bikes

and scooters, as well as cars, busses and commercial vehicles up to ships and airplanes. In collabora-

tion with industry partners Kreisel implements complex projects containing the development of power

trains, charging technology and software. The stationary storage battery MAVERO was presented by

the company in summer 2016, followed by the Kreisel Power Charger, an innovative fast-charging sta-

tion in January 2017.



Due to the special assembling and the innovative thermal management, mobile and stationary power

storages profit from the high-performance battery technology developed by Kreisel. To meet the global

demand for battery packs, Kreisel Electric is currently erecting its first factory for large-scale production

in Rainbach, Austria. At a range of other locations, the storage battery packs will be produced under

licence by partners who are car manufacturers, fleet operators, and cab or transport companies.

Further Information: http://www.kreiselelectric.com



KREISEL EVEX 910e

The classic reinterpreted. With high-performance electric drive.





FROM CULT CLASSIC TO ELECTRIC SUPER SPORTS CAR

In the 1960s the Porsche 910 celebrated numerous successes in various championships. In 2017, a modern reinterpretation was created from hidden treasures, making dreams of vintage car fans come true. The Kreisel Evex 910e is an electric super sports car with breathtaking performance. The future of motor sport in a classical-aesthetic body.



360 KW ELECTRIC POWER

2.5 SEC 0-100 KPH

100 KW CHARGING

53 KWH CAPACITY

1100 KG WEIGHT



EXTREME PERFORMANCE PERFECTLY TUNED

Just like the original car, the electric reinterpretation combines optimally tuned driving behavior with insane performance.

In just 2.5 seconds the electric super sports car accelerates from 0 to 100 kph, can be controlled precisely and smoothly at all times and reaches maximum speeds beyond 300 kph.





TOMORROW‘S HIGH-PERFORMANCE ELECTROMOBILITY NOW AVAILABLE

The modern battery technology allows fast charging with 100 kW and a realistic range of 350 km. The vehicle‘s battery system can also be integrated into the home energy management and act as a bi-directional energy storage.

Only a limited number of the Kreisel Evex 910e will be built, at the same time it is the rst commercially available electric vehicle from Kreisel Electric and thus an absolute rarity.