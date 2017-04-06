Don't worry, these are replicas of the 910. This Austrian company isn't slicing up rare Porsche race cars.

After letting Arnold Schwarzenegger test drive its electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class in January, Kreisel Electric from Austria is now turning its attention to modifying the classic Porsche 910 into a road-legal EV sports car. The 910e model name appropriately conveys the combination of vintage design and next-gen power in quite a compelling package. However, the price is an eye-watering one million euros ($1.07 million)

Kreisel installs an electric drivetrain that combines a 53 kilowatt-hour battery and a motor making 483 horsepower (360 kilowatt) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. A two-speed automatic gearbox routes power to the wheels. The firm claims the 2,425-pound (1,100-kilogram) 910e can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed over 186 mph (300 kph). The setup offers a max range of 218 miles (350 kilometers).

Kreisel Evex Porsche 910e


Don’t worry about Kreisel cutting up authentic 910s. Instead the company Evex Fahrzeugbau is building the bodies that mimic the vintage racer. They look quite authentic but installation of the electric powertrain requires slight medication to the frame.

Porsche only built 35 original examples of the 910 in the late 1960s. They were quite successful racers, including a victory in the 1967 Nürburgring 1000-kilometers.

Kreisel Evex Porsche 910e
Kreisel Evex Porsche 910e

The 910e is at Techno Classica in Essen, Germany, alongside one of Evex’s standard 910 replica. Kreisel and Evex intend to build a limited run of these EVs, but the companies aren’t revealing exactly how many that they intend to make.

Kreisel’s electric G-Class prototype was similarly impressive with a total output of 483 horsepower (360 kilowatts) from two electric motors. It allegedly it 62 mph in 5.6 seconds, too. An 80 kWh battery gave the SUV a 186-mile (299 km) range. Schwarzenegger will also have the pleasure of evaluating the test mule on the roads around Los Angeles sometime soon.

Source: Kreisel Electric

