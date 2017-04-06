Drivers in the United States no longer need to be jealous of European customers that are able to experience the road illuminating qualities of laser headlights because the high-tech lamps are now standard on the Audi R8 V10 Plus for the 2018 model year. They’re also an option for the standard R8. The updated models go on sale this summer.

According to Audi, the blue light that emanates from the headlight housing makes it easy to identify whether an R8 has laser lights. The models continue to have LEDs for their low and high beams. However, the lasers activate at speeds above 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour) for even more illumination of the road ahead.

In addition to the laser lights, Audi has other tweaks ready for the 2018 R8 lineup. For example, all models now come standard with the firm’s smartphone interface. As a signifier of the brand’s renamed performance division, an Audi Sport badge replaces the Quattro emblem on the R8, and the puddle lights display “Audi Sport,” too.

Minor aesthetic tweaks also mark the 2018 edition of the supercar. High-gloss Anthracite inlays replace the previous matte Anthracite finish on the V10, and it rides on 19-inch split-spoke forged wheels in silver. The V10 Plus also now has Carbon Sigma high-gloss inlays, instead of the former matte effect. Customers who prefer a darker appearance can order the new Black Optic package that includes 20-inch Y-spoke forged wheels in Anthracite, gloss black exhaust outlets, black exterior trim, and matching side blades only for the standard V10 trim.

Prices for the R8 grow along with the increase in standard equipment. The base 2018 V10 Coupe retails for $166,150 (after $1,250 destination) versus $164,150 for the 2017 model year. The 2018 V10 Spyder costs $178,350 as opposed to $176,350 last year. The top-spec 2018 V10 Plus Coupe has a price of $195,650 ­– up from $191,150 in 2017.

Audi introduced its laser headlights in the U.S. last year, but they were available in extremely limited quantities. The company built just 25 units of the R8 V10 Plus Exclusive Edition special model with the tech. They also came bursting with upgrades from Audi Exclusive like two-tone leather upholstery, an Alcantara headliner, and an exterior in Quantum Gray with orange stripes on the side blades. The company priced them at $230,450 – almost $40,000 more than the standard 2017 R8 V10 Plus.

Source: Audi