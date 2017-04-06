Colorado and Wyoming are the latest states to reclassify their licensing requirements, which allows Polaris Slingshot drivers to operate the vehicle with a valid state driver's license instead of requiring a motorcycle endorsement or license. Drivers under the age of 18 will still be required to wear a helmet, in accordance with the states' motorcycle helmet laws.

Because of the three-wheeled configuration and characteristics of the Slingshot, determining how to classify it has been a challenge for state governments. Polaris calls it a three-wheeled moto-roadster. Initially, when it was introduced to the market in 2014, consumers were required to have a motorcycle endorsement or license to operate the Slingshot, which offers a distinct ride through its open cockpit and side-by-side seating.







Currently, 30 states, including the District of Columbia, require only a driver's license to drive the Slingshot. The remaining states require a motorcycle endorsement, but efforts are being made to reclassify the vehicle to gain full conformity throughout the United States.

"As we educate state officials on the unique attributes of this category-creating Slingshot, they are realizing that the licensing requirement for the roadster are more similar to that of a driver's license than of a motorcycle endorsement or license," said Rachael Elia, Slingshot Marketing Manager. "Our goal is to gain a unified classification across the country to provide more opportunity and driving freedom for consumers looking for the ultimate thrill experience."

Note: 2017 Polaris Slingshot pictured in the gallery.