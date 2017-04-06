After previewing the concept’s exterior last week in several teaser images, Skoda is now ready to provide a glimpse of the spacious interior courtesy of a new batch of nice renders. The lack of a conventional B-pillar means getting in and out of the Vision E should be a piece of cake, especially since opening the doors will automatically trigger the seats to swing outwards for an even easier entrance. The seats will then return to their original position once the electrically operated doors are closed.

Envisioned strictly as a four seater, the new Vision E concept adopts a minimalistic cabin with very few physical controls. Instead, there are no less than four displays for each person inside the cabin, plus a fifth screen mounted in the center console to access the infotainment’s settings. Moreover, each door panel comes with a built-in phone box benefitting from inductive charging, so those inside will avoid the hassle of having to use a cable to fill up the smartphone’s battery.

Taking into account Skoda says both front seats can be fully reclined, it means the Vision E has been imagined as a fully autonomous vehicle capable of doing all the driving without any human input at all. In typical Skoda fashion, the roomy cabin is further enhanced by the spacious trunk, although the Czech marque isn’t saying a word for now about the cargo capacity.

Details about what powers the concept have not been disclosed, but we do know the Vision E will adopt an entirely electric setup. It’s already evident by the lack of a central tunnel, thus further boosting the space inside.

Skoda’s green agenda will begin in 2019 with the launch of the plug-in hybrid Superb prior to the release of a pure EV in 2020 based on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB platform. By 2025, the company’s electric car portfolio is going to include five models.

Meanwhile, the Vision E will celebrate its world premiere in a couple of weeks at the Auto Shanghai 2017 in China. The first press day is scheduled for the 19th, but we’ll likely see the concept online sooner than that.

Source: Skoda