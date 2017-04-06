For the Chicago Auto Show earlier this year, Mitsubishi decided to spruce up the Outlander Sport with a not-so-special special edition. The Japanese marque is polishing the crossover yet again, this time by introducing the 2018 model year at the New York Auto Show set to open its doors next week. You’ll have a hard time spotting the changes, so we’ll make your life easier by pointing them out and showing the new version (left) next to the old special edition (right):

Both front and rear bumpers have been subjected to a few discreet changes and there is also a pair of new LED daytime running lights, which are actually the most obvious modification brought by the 2018MY. Rounding off the novelties on the outside is a new paint called “Alloy Silver.”

Once you virtually hop inside the cabin, the first thing you’ll notice is going to be the swanky new seven-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system benefiting from Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Mitsubishi also made some mild tweaks to the shift lever and floor console, but these updates surely won’t make you rush into your local Mitsu dealer and place an order for the revised crossover.

New for 2018 is the optional Touring Package encompassing a panoramic roof and a host of safety and assistance systems. These include Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, and the Automatic High Beam function. Last but not least, Mitsubishi is installing a rear camera in the updated Outlander Sport and is also implementing other upgrades to lower the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels.







Mitsu isn’t saying a word about whether there are any changes underneath the hood, so it likely means the 2018 Outlander Sport will soldier on with a four-cylinder 2.0-liter developing 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and with a 2.4-liter producing 168 hp (125 kW). With the exception of the entry-level trim that comes with a five-speed manual gearbox, all other versions boast a continuously variable transmission.

Following its public debut at the New York Auto Show, the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will begin to hit dealerships this fall. Pricing details have not been disclosed, but we aren’t expecting any big changes over the outgoing 2017MY priced from $19,795.

Source: Mitsubishi