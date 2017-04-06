Suburban also gets flashy new RST package, but performance upgrades are Tahoe-only.

Between things like Rally, Redline, and Midnight Editions, there are no shortage of appearance packages for various Chevrolet models. But this RST kit for the 2018 Tahoe and Suburban isn’t just a trim-and-tape job. Sure, the required big wheels and blacked-out elements are accounted for, but the RST job has a few more interesting tricks up its sleeve, too.

Chevy will offer the Tahoe RST with an optional performance package, the highlight of which is General Motors’ 6.2-liter V8, good for 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. It’s mated to the company’s 10L80 10-speed automatic transmission, and that combination is apparently good enough to rocket the three-row, body-on-frame Tahoe from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.7 seconds. The performance pack also adds GM’s lovely Magnetic Ride Control suspension, meaning this Tahoe ought to have some pretty great road manners. Did we mention it can tow 8,400 pounds?

2018 Chevy Tahoe RST
Performance pack not enough? Chevy will also sell you red-painted, six-piston, fixed aluminum Brembo brake calipers (clamping down on 16-inch rotors), as well as a Borla exhaust out back. (Executives tell us the Borla setup is good for an additional 10 hp at the rear wheels.) Want the brakes and the pipes but don’t care about the extra power? Well, you’re silly, but Chevy says it’ll offer the Borla/Brembo kit as standalone options.

Sad news for Suburban shoppers, though – Chevy isn’t offering its biggest boy with the performance package. Sure, you can still get the brakes and exhaust, but that’s as far as your performance upgrades will go. Regardless of vehicle, the 22-inch wheels, body-colored grille surround, black bowtie, and more, all come standard.

Look for the RST models to launch sometime in late 2017, with pricing information available closer to the on-sale date. Chevy’s press release below has even more details.

 

Source: Chevrolet
Live Photos: Steven Ewing / Motor1.com

