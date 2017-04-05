Unless you're in a 1,000-horsepower (745-kilowatt) hypercar like the McLaren P1, if you see this police car pull up behind you, don't bother running. In preparation for next week's New York Auto Show, Nissan has built a cop car that will undoubtedly scare anyone thinking of breaking the speed limit.

Police Pursuit #23, nicknamed ‘Copzilla,' is a Nissan GT-R that’s been done up in police livery for the fictional Skyline Metro Police Department. Note the clever play on words. The black exterior is accented by gold stripes, proper police lights on the roof and in the front grille, a scrolling LED light bar, and a "Skyline Metro" badge on the hood and door panels.







The powertrain remains stock; under the hood is the same 3.8-liter biturbo V6 you’ll get from the factory pumping out 565 horsepower (421 kilowatts) and 469 pound-feet (635 Newton-meters) of torque. Adjustable coilovers have been added to give the car a more "stanced" look, while the stock wheels have been replaced by a set of 22-inch rims – complete with spikes – that mimic the look of real steel, and match the personality of the car perfectly.

Along with the GT-R Police Pursuit, Nissan will bring its new GT-R Track Edition to New York, which comes with a handful upgrades like forged 20-inch aluminum wheels, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, and a Nismo-tuned suspension. Also in attendance will be the 370Z Heritage Edition, which throws back to the iconic 240 with a few handsome exterior upgrades.

All in all, Nissan will have a pretty impressive lineup to show when doors open to the New York Auto Show next week. We’ll be on hand to catch it all live, so stay tuned.

Source: Nissan



