The Ferrari 812 Superfast is the Prancing Horse’s latest grand tourer that combines absurd levels of performance and the ability to carry occupants in utter luxury. While owning one of these front-engine coupes is out of the financial range for most of the world’s population, the company throws fans a bone by at least putting the GT’s configurator online. Unfortunately, the firm isn’t open about the pricing for the ludicrous number of options, so there’s no way accurately to know how many lifetimes you’d need to work before being able to afford a new 812 Superfast.

Given the extensive array of choices, there’s no reason for any two units of the 812 Superfast to look alike. There’s a palette of 37 available colors for the exterior. Plus, Ferrari lets customers spec custom hues if they somehow can’t find the perfect choice in the standard rainbow of shades. Six wheel designs let folks pick the perfect spoke pattern for their taste, and there are nine options for the color of the brake calipers.

Buyers who prefer a more aggressive appearance can order exposed carbon fiber on the front wing, bumper, under-door cover, trunk area, and rear diffuser. Black ceramic or titanium finishes can give the tailpipes a different look, too. As if people might be unsure what brand the 812 Superfast is from, Scuderia Ferrari shields are an option for the fenders. Tinted side glass also offers a modicum of privacy away from the prying looks from everyone else on the road.

The interior is even more customizable than the outside of the GT. The seats, door panels, dashboard, center tunnel, and more can all have separate colors and finishes if the buyer wants. Customers who prefer a more unified look for the cabin can still pick from 15 upholstery shades, 9 hues for the carpet, and still specify the precise style of stitching.

All 812 Superfasts get power from a 6.5-liter V12 with 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) at 7,000 rpm. It needs just 2.9 seconds for reaching 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) and tops out at 211 mph (340 kph). Ferrari has already released several videos highlighting the GT’s special capabilities.

Source: Ferrari