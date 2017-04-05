We’ve heard (and seen) plenty surrounding the upcoming new Audi A8. So much so, in fact, that artists have rendered a potential production model based solely on spy shots. Now, Audi is giving us even more details surrounding its latest – and possibly greatest – large luxury sedan.

The new Audi A8 will use a unique space from chassis that mixes materials like aluminum, steel, magnesium, and carbon fiber reinforced polymer. The design represents a "new stage" in multi-material construction, says Audi. Aluminum makes up most of the construction at 58 percent.

Thanks to this use of new materials, the A8 will be 24 percent more rigid than the outgoing model, which should improve overall handling. Unfortunately for those hoping for lightness, it will be a bit heavier – reports from Autocar suggest it will weigh in at around 621 pounds (282 kilograms) compared to the previous model’s 509 pounds (231 kilograms).

The rear seats will see a 1.1-inch (28 millimeter) increase, while rear passengers will get a .55-inch (14 millimeter increase) in headroom. The overall weight increase "is also due to the need to accommodate new alternative powertrains and because of the increased specification our customers want," said body engineer, Tim Hammerle.

Whatever the case, Audi’s new A8 will make its debut on July 11, 2017, in Barcelona, Spain. Power is expected to come courtesy of the same 6.0-liter W12 you’d find on the Bentley Bentayga, with the option of a 4.0-liter biturbo V8, and as mentioned above, some form of hybrid or electric powertrain.

Following its debut in July, the A8 will head to Germany where it will take center stage at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. The new luxury sedan should go on sale before the end of the year. No word on pricing just yet.

Source: Audi, Autocar



