Deliveries of the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo begin in the United States by the end of 2017, company spokesperson David Burkhalter tells Motor1. The company is now letting buyers dream about having one by putting the configurator online. Prices for the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo start at $98,080 (after $1,050 destination) versus $90,650 for a Panamera 4 sedan. However, Motor1's Most Expensive series aims to find out exactly how much someone would spend by ticking every available option box, and it turns out that a new Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo could cost $235,560 for a person who truly wants every amenity.



The Turbo Sport Turismo starts at $155,050 before adding a single option. The model packs Porsche's biturbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes the same 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 567 pound-feet (769 Newton-meters) as in the sedan. An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is the only available transmission option.

Our Sport Turismo features a two-tone black and off-white exterior because Porsche's plentiful selection of gloss black accessories really inflates the model's price. The company offers the wagon in eight colors. Seven of these are no-cost options, but the somewhat boring beige shade Chalk (seen here) adds $3,310 to the bottom line. There are also 11 wheel choices, including the 21-inch exclusive design units on this car. They cost $4310 and are available in satin platinum or gloss black finishes. All-season tires for the 21-inch wheels are an extra $330.

Porsche's SportDesign Package adds a slightly more aggressive body kit, including a new front fascia, side skirts, and rear diffuser. Getting the parts in gloss black adds $6,080 to the wagon's price, but the bits are also available for $5,660 in body color. To complete the two-tone appearance, our Sport Turismo also has $840 tinted taillights and gloss black parts for the air outlets behind the front wheels ($570), door handles ($350), window trim ($590), and side mirrors (550). The optional multi-mode Sport Exhaust for $3,860 has matching tailpipes, too. The dark model designation on the back adds a further $220.

A Porsche, especially a turbocharged one, should have road-conquering performance, and the company offers a plethora of options for making the Sport Turismo even better on the road. The $5,580 Sport Package adds the company's Sport Chrono timer, Rear Axle Steering, and adaptive ratio Power Steering Plus. An additional $5,000 gets the active roll stabilization suspension with active electromechanical anti-roll bars and an electronically controlled rear differential. For better braking, the carbon-ceramic stoppers are $8,970 and require ordering either 20- or 21-inch wheels to allow fitment for the massive 16.5-inch rotors and 10-piston calipers in front.

Inside, you can make the Panamera Sport Turismo quite a luxurious place. There are eight upholstery choices, including two Club Leather options – Truffle Brown or Cohiba Brown – for $1860 that add distressed-look Nappa leather throughout the cabin. For keeping quiet, thermally and noise-insulated glass adds $1,250. The $3,230 massaging seats with 10 air cushions and ventilation should make driving quite comfy, too. The company also lets buyers trick out the cabin with extended leather and custom finishes for the tachometer face.

This configurator should erase any fears that Porsche might not offer the same level of amenities on the Sport Turismo as on the standard sedan. Assuming their bank account can support the price, there's nothing stopping buyers from building a truly luxurious wagon. We can't wait to see them on the road.

