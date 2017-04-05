A coordinated effort by multiple detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police on Sunday afternoon resulted in nearly 50 vehicles being pulled over on northbound Highway 400 in Barrie. A dozen of the cars were impounded on the scene and the driver’s had their licenses suspended.

Police used what’s known as a ‘rolling block’ manoeuvre to funnel the cars off the highway and to an ONroute service center where officers were at the ready to hand out chargers. In Ontario, driving 31 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour) over the limit results in what’s known as a ‘stunt driving charge’ which comes with an immediate seven day suspension of the driver’s license, a seven day impound of the vehicle, and a $2,000 fine.







Among the cars that got impounded were two Lamborghinis, a second generation Audi R8, Nissan GT-R, Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe, BMW M3, McLaren MP4, Porsche 911, a Ferrari, an Aston Martin and a Rolls-Royce.

The cars were part of the North Face Rally and were making their way from Toronto to popular ski resort area The Blue Mountains. Rally organizers posted a message to their Facebook page the following day condemning the actions of the drivers caught up in Sunday’s police action.





OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said that they’ve already had witnesses come forward with dashcam video of the speeding cars, and encouraged others to do the same. According to Schmidt, the OPP began receiving calls about cars driving aggressively on the highway near Ontario around 1:15 PM.

“People were calling in saying a whole pack of luxury cars were heading north – some estimated more than 30 cars – aggressively driving heading up Highway 400,” said Schmidt. Less than 30 minutes later, the police were in place on the highway and began funneling traffic into the service centre.

The drivers have already retained counsel and haven't spoken with media about the incident. Schmidt says the investigation is ongoing and more drivers could face charges and criminal charges could still be laid. The case is expected to go to court in June.

While here at Motor1 we love our cars and driving them spiritedly, we’d like to take a moment to remind readers that public roads are not personal playgrounds - also no matter how quick you think you are, you can’t outrun a radio. Or in this case, aerial surveillance (although unconfirmed, word is that the OPP had an eye in the sky when the calls started pouring in).

A few weeks earlier, the white Huracan with the orange-gold rims was doing snow donuts in a parking lot. Now that, we can get behind. Enjoy.



Photos: Sgt Kerry Schmidt via Twitter

