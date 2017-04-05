With the temperatures in Europe rising, automakers are currently making the transition from the northern area of the old continent to the Nürburgring track in Germany. Aston Martin was seen the other day with not one, but two prototypes belonging to the DB11 family.

The first one is without a shadow of a doubt the Volante — it even says so on the doors. It will go on sale next spring and is going to eschew the coupe’s fixed metal roof in favor of an electrically retractable soft top. The body style transformation means the C-pillar will be gone and the car’s rear end will also be subjected to a few changes to accommodate the fabric top when not in use. Aston Martin will modify the active rear spoiler and is going to install a pair of intakes probably on the Volante’s redesigned rear fenders. On the coupe, these sit on the base of the C-pillar.

When it will arrive, the DB11 Volante will rock the same biturbo 5.2-liter V12 engine as the coupe where it churns 600 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque delivered to the rear wheels. That’s enough Gaydon power for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph), but the Volante will likely be a tad slower due to a slightly increased weight.

As for the other test vehicle, its identity is not known at this point, but it can only be either a hotter version of the V12 model or the forthcoming V8-powered DB11 with a 4.0-liter unit borrowed from Mercedes-AMG. There was a report about the eight-cylinder variant debuting later this month at the Shanghai Auto Show in China, but Aston Martin got in touch with us to say it won’t happen.

Checking the prototype’s license plate with the U.K.’s Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) turned out to be a waste of time as the data did not show whether the car had the V8 or the larger engine. That being said, we are likely inclined to believe the car had the AMG unit since it would make more sense to come out with the V8 first and then do a more potent derivative of the V12.

Hopefully, we’ll have a solution for the spy photo puzzle in the coming months.

Photos: CarPix