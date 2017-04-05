This or a Porsche Cayman S?

It was on April 25th, 2016 when Audi unveiled the third-generation TT RS, but it’s only now the model is getting ready for the U.S. market. Set to make its local debut later this month at the New York Auto Show, the most powerful road-going TT ever will go on sale this spring and it’s going to carry a starting price of $64,900 MSRP (or $2,800 less than a Porsche 718 Cayman S).

At the heart of the 2018 TT RS is Audi’s newly developed turbocharged five-cylinder engine with a 2.5-liter displacement delivering a healthy 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque like in the RS3. As with all RS-badged models from Audi Sport, the new arrival in the U.S. family benefits from a standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Responsible for channeling the engine’s power to the two axles is a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission, which can send almost all of the torque to the rear wheels.

With this being the strongest TT of them all, it’s no wonder the high-performance coupe is also the quickest. 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) takes a mere 3.6 seconds (only 0.1s slower than the $162,900 R8) and the top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph). If you want to exploit the engine’s full potential at the track, go for the optional Dynamic Plus package that will allow you to reach a maximum velocity of 174 mph (280 kph).

2018 Audi TT RS U.S. Spec
Speaking of optional goodies, you can replace the standard 19-inch alloy wheels with a larger 20-inch set and you can also spend more to have the RS sport exhaust system featuring black tips. For superior stopping power, Audi Sport will be more than happy to throw in front ceramic brakes with grey calipers as part of the Dynamic Plus kit we mentioned above. It also includes the RS fixed sport suspension for a stiffer ride to boost the car’s agility around the corners.

On the inside, you’ll be happy to hear the fantastic 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster comes as standard, and you can optionally pair it with an upgraded MMI infotainment system with navigation. Also at an additional cost, the 2018 TT RS can get a fancy 12-speaker, 680-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system, although the soundtrack provided by the TFSI engine should be music to your ears.

