The iconic SUV turns 50.
Land Rover is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its legendary Range Rover SUV with a new exhibition. Instead of joining the Techno Classica in Essen, the British manufacturer has decided to present “The Range Rover Story” collection at its Solihull manufacturing plant, where the model has been assembled since 1970.
In fact, the history of the vehicle started three years earlier, when the first secret prototype has been assembled, codenamed Velar. The exhibition will take visitors on “a time-travelling voyage” from the mid-1960s, through to the introduction of the modern-day Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Evoque, and, of course, the latest addition to the family – the Range Rover Velar
The man known as Mr. Range Rover in Solihull says that at the time when he began his career in 1967 as a Technical Assistant on the Velar Team, “the intention was never to build a luxury vehicle.” However, the vehicle evolved into “a more comfortable on-road Land Rover that would combine the comfort of the Rover with the Land Rover 4x4 capability to support a growing leisure market.”
The new Range Rover Velar will also be produced in Solihull, where also the Jaguar F-Pace and Land Rover Discovery are built. The British manufacturer says the plant has contributed to the company doubling its sales and headcount in the past five years. It has also supported the British economy where the automotive company provides 240,000 jobs in the supply chain. The whole Range Rover family contributes £10 billion ($12.43 billion) annually to the UK economy and is Britain’s largest luxury export.
