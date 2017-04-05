Hide press release Show press release

Opel Flagship with Offroad Appeal: The New Insignia Country Tourer

For adventurers: Sporty top-of-the-range Insignia with rugged look

For all terrains: All-wheel drive with torque vectoring, 20 mm more ground clearance

For the highest demands: Outstanding technologies, new Opel OnStar services

For every taste: Opel Exclusive enables unlimited choice of colors

For the IAA: World premiere in Frankfurt this September at dealers shortly after

Rüsselsheim. The new top-of-the-range Opel models, the Insignia Grand Sport and the Insignia Sports Tourer have only just celebrated their world premieres in Geneva – but the dream duo is already set to become a triumphant trio. Just as for the previous generation, the Insignia will be available as an adventurer with all-wheel drive and offroad appeal. Its name: The new Opel Insignia Country Tourer. Available to order from June, it will celebrate its premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA, September 14 to 24) and will be at dealers shortly afterwards. The all-rounder is the ideal choice for fans of winter sports and the countryside but also for everybody who appreciates a very individual impression.

The new Opel Insignia Country Tourer impresses with the same virtues as its Grand Sport and Sports Tourer siblings – it is spacious and considerably lighter than the outgoing version thanks an all-new architecture. It also comes with a wide range of innovative technologies, just as a true flagship should. Furthermore, it captivates with its very own country-style charm: all-round black protective cladding and silver front and rear skid plates give the newcomer a rugged offroad appearance. Customers who prefer an even more individual vehicle can also tailor it thanks to the Opel Exclusive concept, which provides an unlimited choice of colors.

Adventure-ready: Leading propulsion and chassis technologies

A broad powertrain portfolio – including a brand new top-of-the-range diesel engine – delivers the performance of the Opel Insignia Country Tourer. In addition, the newcomer will also be available with the new eight-speed automatic transmission and ground-breaking all-wheel drive technology. Twenty millimeters of additional ground clearance along with the innovative all-wheel drive with torque vectoring and the new five-link rear suspension cater for the wish to leave asphalt roads and give the Insignia Country Tourer the most polished system in its class. Instead of a traditional rear differential, which transmits equal amounts of torque to the rear wheels, the Opel Insignia Country Tourer boasts two electrically controlled multi-plates clutches which enable a more individual and precise transmission of power to each wheel – irrespective of road or weather conditions. To counteract the understeer tendency in tight corners taken at higher speeds, the system, depending on the acceleration command and steering movement, sends more torque to the outside rear wheel. This happens without any further driver intervention and in a split second. This stabilizes the vehicle. Furthermore, the Insignia turns in with more precision, responding more spontaneously to inputs from the driver. This results in neutral vehicle behavior, making the car more stable and steerable for the driver no matter what the situation.

The further improved FlexRide chassis provides the basis for optimal, situation-based driving behavior. It adapts the dampers, steering, throttle response and shift points (on automatics) independently or based on the modes ‘Standard’, ‘Sport’ or ‘Tour’ which can be selected by the driver. The new central ‘Drive Mode Control’ software is the heart and soul of the adaptive chassis. It continuously analyzes the information provided by the sensors and settings and recognizes the individual driving style.

“The Country Tourer is the perfect choice for all those who want to combine ultra-modern connectivity and assistance systems along with the roominess of the new Insignia with individual styling and offroad qualities. The adventurous-looking station wagon is the ideal car for all athletes among Insignia fans who simultaneously love a more rugged look,” said Peter Christian Küspert, Opel Vice President Sales & Aftersales.

Robust exterior, spacious interior: The Insignia for country fans

The new Insignia Sports Tourer is already in very good shape: It takes the Opel design philosophy to the next level with its sporty yet elegant styling and its breathtaking lines. The all-new lightweight architecture is one of the main reasons behind its feisty and agile performance. The Country Tourer has all of these qualities and more. Its more rugged and individual charm makes it the top-of-the-line variant of the Insignia model range and from the very start of the development process the designers and the engineers worked on a third distinct Insignia variant.

The fascia of the new Insignia Country Tourer looks even more purposeful than that of its Sports Tourer sibling. The prominent landscape grille and slim headlamps offer a wide horizontal impression, whilst the silver colored skid plate helps to pull the car down to underline the solid stance. Molded black protective cladding in the lower fascia, the wheel arches and along the lower body side emphasize the rugged appearance. Just like the front, the rear end also delivers adventurous cues, such as a silver colored skid plate and dual exhaust bezels that reinforce the lower and wider impression.

“We wanted our new Insignia Country Tourer to be robust in every respect while simultaneously displaying the typical elegant Opel philosophy of sculptural artistry and German precision,” said Mark Adams, Vice President Design. “It has the presence of a true flagship, combining a sophisticated athletic shape enhanced by rugged off road detailing.”

Those looking for a truly unique Insignia will soon have an unlimited amount of options at their disposal with Opel looking to launch the Opel Exclusive concept also with the Insignia Country Tourer. Apart from the regular colors buyers can choose from 15 additional colors only available to Exclusive customers. However, that is by no means all. The Opel Exclusive experts can even reproduce any paint tone desired if provided with a sample or an image. Furthermore, Exclusive customers can personalize their vehicles even further thanks to additional wheel designs and leather interior options.

Matching the character of the rugged all-rounder, the new Insignia Country Tourer is above all extremely practical. In order to make loading as easy as possible, the tailgate can be opened without touching the car. In combination with “Keyless Open & Start” a simple kicking motion under the rear bumper is enough to open the tailgate (a vehicle silhouette projected onto the ground shows the correct area). Another kicking motion under the bumper will close the tailgate. In order to increase loading space to 1,665 liters, 130 liters more than on the outgoing version, the new Insignia Country Tourer comes with optional 40/20/40 foldable rear seats enabling even more flexible loading space configurations. The rear seat bank can be folded down by simply pushing a button located in the luggage compartment. And the standard roof railing not only emphasizes the adventurous look but also increases the application spectrum of the new Insignia Country Tourer allowing the rugged station wagon to carry roof loads of up to 100 kilograms.

Elsewhere, the wheelbase has been elongated by 92 mm, enabling a much more spacious interior that especially benefits the rear passengers. The wellness atmosphere is further underlined by the driver-oriented cockpit, the AGR-certified (Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V.) premium ergonomic front seats and the heated outer rear seats. The heated windshield and the heated steering wheel ensure good visibility and warm hands respectively on cold days.

Outstanding technology on board: Safe, comfortable, superb connectivity

Just like its Grand Sport and Sports Tourer siblings, the Insignia Country Tourer comes with numerous ultra-modern technologies and assistance systems that enable a new level of safety and comfort. One of the highlights in every sense of the word is the second generation of Opel’s innovative and award-winning adaptive IntelliLux LED® matrix light. The Opel LED® matrix light now has 16 LED segments integrated into each of the very slim headlamps and comes with an innovative active curve lighting function and dedicated LED spotlight with a range of up to 400 meters. Further additions include the head up display, the 360° surround view camera, adaptive cruise control (ACC) with automatic emergency braking, Lane Keep Assist with automated steering correction and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The latest Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible IntelliLink systems ensure outstanding entertainment and connectivity. And the smartphone can even be charged without a cable while it is seamlessly integrated within the infotainment system. The groundbreaking personal connectivity and service assistant Opel OnStar is also on board. It comes with an extensive service portfolio ranging from automatic crash response to stolen vehicle assistance. Two newcomers to the OnStar portfolio are the booking service1, and parking search2. Both services rely OnStar advisors who can book hotel rooms and/or search for suitable carparks.

1 Via booking.com. E-mail address and credit card required.

2 Via Parkopedia