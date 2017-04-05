Nissan is bringing another special version of its enduring 370Z to market. Called the Heritage Edition, the trim-only package will be available in either Chicane Yellow or Magnetic Black with custom graphics. Yellow cars will also get black mirrors, while both get yellow interior trim.

The Heritage Edition will incorporate other minor changes to befall the 370Z Coupe lineup for 2018. Among them are new headlights and rear combination lights, black trim on the lower rear fascia between the exhaust tips, smoked chrome door handles, and a new high-performance Exedy clutch for six-speed manual transmission models. The 332-horsepower V6 remains the same, as does the optional 7-speed automatic.

“Over the past five decades there have been a number of special Z® trim packages that have added a sense of customization straight off the showroom floor,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc., in a press release on the new model. “The new 2018 370Z Heritage Edition honors that tradition, blending it with the modern design and performance of the 2018 370Z. We’re pleased to be debuting the new Heritage Edition in New York, one of the top Z® markets from the very beginning.”

The elephant in the room here is that the 370Z is now a decade old. It’s still an attractive car to behold, and our drive of the 2017 model showed it still has some entertainment value behind the wheel. Those are testaments to just how good this car was in its youth, but compared to its competition, the 370Z is a dated in the very best of circumstances. The Chevrolet Camaro has come back from the dead and been redesigned since the 370Z went on sale, and then there’s the Nissan’s $50,000 price tag. Why buy a new 370Z when virtually the same car can be had on the used market for less than half that?

2016 sales reflect that thinking. Nissan sold just 5,913 370Zs last year, a full 20 percent drop from 2015. If Nissan hopes to reverse that trend it’s going to take more than a graphics package and yellow trim.

Source: Nissan