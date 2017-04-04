30th anniversary of TECHART - a look back.
Since 1987, TECHART is known for a unrivaled range of individualization options at highest
quality standards. For increased emotionality and pure passion. For any Porsche model.
After the formation of TECHART by Thomas Behringer and Matthias Krauss, TECHART manufactured premium interiors for multiple vehicle brands. TECHART quickly complemented the renown saddlery
by a design-, an aerodynamic construction-, a modelbuilding-, a bodywork- and a engine building department.
At the same time, TECHART concentrated on the extensive refinement of Porsche cars. The number
of employees increased steadily and TECHART became internationally known. Today, TECHART is popular for its design excellence, high technology development and OE manufacturer quality.
With a sales network in more than 30 countries, TECHART is the international premium individualization brand for Porsche models. At the TECHART Headquarter in Leonberg, more than 75 highly skilled employees are concerned with the development, the manufacturing and the distribution of the attractive TECHART refinement programs. TECHART’s product range consists of proprietary developments and designs, offering refinement options for any Porsche model and every section of the vehicle: aerodynamic improvement and exterior styling, technical optimizations such as engine powerkits, exhaust systems, wheels, suspensions or assistance systems, as well as bespoke interior personalization, manufactured by TECHART’s inhouse saddlery and carbon fiber manufactory.
From 1987 to 2017 - milestones.
1987
TECHART Automobildesign GmbH was founded by
Thomas Behringer and Matthias Krauss in Fellbach (Germany).
Presentation of the first TECHART Aerokit for the Porsche 928.
1988
Relocation of the facilities to Leonberg, Ditzinger Straße.
1989
World Premiere of the TECHART Turbolook for the
Porsche 911 (964) at the Automobile Show Stuttgart.
1991
TECHART presents for the first time at the
Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA).
1992
TECHART moves to the newly built headquarter at
Roentgenstraße, Leonberg.
1994
TECHART is for the first time at the International Geneva Motor Show.
1995
World Premiere of the TECHART CT3 program for the
Porsche 911 Carrera (993) with supercharger conversion and 462 hp.
1997
World Premiere of the TECHART program for the
Porsche 911 (996) and the Porsche Boxster (986).
1999
Start of the TECHART involvement in the Porsche GTP Racing Series
with a TECHART Team and racing truck.
2000
Overall victory of the TECHART modified Porsche 911 GT3 (996) with Bernd Mayländer at the sport auto Tuner Grand Prix at Hockenheimring. Laptime: 1:11.47 min.
2001
TECHART launches the first GTstreet program for the Porsche 996 Turbo. 620 hp, rear wheel drive and the functional aerokit, lay the foundation for the following GTstreet generations.
The TECHART GTstreet based on the Porsche 996 Turbo finishes
the Nordschleife at sport auto "Supertest" in 7.43 Min - 13 seconds faster than a series Porsche 911 Turbo (996).
2003
Overall victory of the TECHART GTstreet S based on the
Porsche 911 Turbo (996) with Frank Schmickler at the sport auto Tuner Grand Prix at Hockenheimring. Laptime: 1:09.007 min.
2004
World Premiere of the TECHART Magnum program for the
Porsche Cayenne.
The TECHART GTsteet S reaches a top track speed
of 360,90 km/h at the Nardo Highspeed Track.
2005
The Fastest Police Car in the World:
TECHART refines the Porsche 911 Carrera S for TUNE IT! SAFE!
2006
The TECHART GT Sport based on the Porsche Cayman S
reaches a top track speed of 303.0 km/h at the Nardo Highspeed Track.
2007
The TECHART GTstreet based on the Porsche 911 Turbo (997) finishes the Nordschleife at sport auto "Supertest" in 7.39 Min - 13 seconds faster than a series Porsche 911 Turbo (997).
Presentation of the TECHART Magnum with the
exclusive DeSede interior at the Geneva Motor Show.
The TECHART GTstreet based on the Porsche 911 Turbo (997)
reaches a top track speed of 358.2 km/h at the Nardo Highspeed Track.
2008
Overall victory of the TECHART GTstreet RS based on the
Porsche 911 GT2 (997) with Jörg Hardt at the sport auto Tuner Grand Prix at Hockenheimring. Laptime: 1:06.881 min.
2009
The TECHART GTstreet RS based on the Porsche 911 GT2 (997) improves the current Auto Bild Sportscars lap record at the Sachsenring
by an unprecedented 4.47 sec. Laptime: 1:31.94 min.
With a top track speed of 321.2 km/h, the TECHART SUV based on the Porsche Cayenne Turbo achieves the Fullsize-SUV high speed record at the Nardo Highspeed Track.
2010
World Premiere of the TECHART GrandGT program
for the Porsche Panamera models.
2011
Opening of TECHART USA in Irvine, California.
Presentation of the TECHART GTstreet RS 1 of 1
at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA).
2013
The TECHART SUV based on the Porsche Cayenne Turbo improves the current Auto Bild Sportscars record for „SUVs at the Sachsenring“ and for „SUVs 0-100 km/h“. Results: 0-100 km/h: 4.2 s Sachsenring Laptime: 1:42.51 min.
World Premiere of the weight-optimized TECHART Formula IV
alloy wheel at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA).
2014
The TECHART GrandGT based on the Porsche Panamera Turbo
achieves the title "Fastest Panamera on Sachsenring" during a test
from Auto Bild Sportscars. Laptime: 1:37.16 min.
Start of the TECHART inhouse carbon fiber manufactory at Leonberg.
World Premiere of the TECHART program for the Porsche Macan models.
2015
The TECHART Turbo based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S (991) beats
the GTstreet RS Sachsenring record from 2009 and finishes the lap
0.78 seconds - less than a heartbeat - behind the Porsche 918 Spyder
with Weissach-Package. Laptime: 1:31.12 min.
2016
TECHART presents the new GTstreet R program based on the
Porsche 911 Turbo S (991) and sets new standards, again.
