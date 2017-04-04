Improving on something as awesome as a Porsche 911 is no easy task, and it’s not as if there aren’t all kinds of companies willing to try. 2017 marks the 30th anniversary for Techart, which in the world of tuners roughly equates to elder status. And you should respect your elders.

Headquartered in Leonberg, Germany, Techart actually started out in Fellbach manufacturing premium interiors for several vehicle brands. At the same time, the company turned a particular eye to Porsche by releasing its first body kit in 1987 for the Porsche 928. A year later came the move to Leonberg and the next step into the Porsche realm, this time in the form of an aero kit for the then-current 964-model 911.

The operation expanded through the 1990s and became all-encompassing with divisions for design and performance, the latter of which debuted in 1995 with the CT3 program on the 911 Carrera, which utilized a supercharger to make 462 horsepower. Techart really gained notoriety in 1999 when the company became involved in the Porsche GTP Racing Series. In 2000 Techart scored an overall victory with its 911 GT3 at Hockenheim, proving to enthusiasts that the company’s aggressive aerodynamic kits and power packages had legitimate performance roots.

Meanwhile, Techart kept producing killer Porsches for the street. In 2007 the company sent a tweaked 911 around the Nurburgring in 7:39 seconds, then a couple years later got a Cayenne Turbo to 200 miles per hour on Porsche’s Nardo high speed test track.

Thankfully, Techart shows no signs of relinquishing its status as an elder tuner. The company currently offers a range of products for a wide range of Porsche models past and present, though the 911 remains a primary focus. Our latest crush from Techart is the GTstreet R Cabriolet – a roofless 991-series with 711 horsepower, sinister body lines, and a top speed well over 200 mph.

We don’t always understand tuners and their definitions of improvement. But as we look back through 30 years of Techart (and we encourage you to do the same in the image gallery below), we are so happy this company has stood the test of time.

Source: Techart