According to Aston Martin, this is one of the rarest, most beautiful vehicles the company has ever built. And no, it's not a Valkyrie or Vulcan. It makes sense, then, that this nearly one-of-a-kind Aston has an impressive price tag to match. It’s up for sale through Aston Martin Reading in the U.K. for £236,950 ($294,803).

The car is a one-off Vanquish Volante AM37 by Q. It was commissioned by Aston Martin to celebrate the launch of the new AM37 powerboat, and mixes supercar cues with nautical theming. The exterior, for example, is an exclusive shade of Concours Blue, while the interior wears a unique dark brown finish to match.







The carpets are completed in a custom Conker Saddle finish, as are the overmats. The front fascia wears a Rosewood High Gloss finish, while the fender and buckle badges are finished with white enamel infill that matches the tailored luggage set. The car even comes with a special plaque to honor its exclusive design, reading: "specially commissioned by Q to commemorate the AM37 yacht launch – 1 of 1."

Power comes courtesy of the same factory 5.9-liter V12 you’ll find on the standard Vanquish Volante. It produces 568 horsepower (423 kilowatts), allowing for a 0 to 62 mile-per-hour (100 kilometers per hour) sprint of just 4.1 seconds, continuing on to a top speed of 183 mph (294 kmh).







"We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer this completely unique Vanquish Volante to a very lucky buyer," said Ian Barrow, General Manager of Aston Martin Reading. "It’s a one-of-one car that isn’t available anywhere else and is the ultimate piece of Aston Martin memorabilia."

Source: Aston Martin



