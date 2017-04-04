The new Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe
Mercedes-AMG Combines Performance SUV and V8 Expertise
Affalterbach. Mercedes-AMG set a milestone when it launched the first
ML55 in 1999. The combination of a high-performance engine with the
space and practicality of an SUV opened up an entirely new market
segment in which AMG has continued to thrive. With the new GLC63 SUV,
GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe, Mercedes-AMG once again occupies an
exceptional position in the marketplace. For the first time in the MercedesAMG
lineup, a mid-size SUV will now be available with a powerful eightcylinder
biturbo engine. The handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine
produces 469 hp in the GLC63 SUV and GLC63 Coupe and a mighty 503 hp
in the GLC63 S Coupe. These three new performance models feature an air
spring suspension with adaptive, adjustable damping, AMG Performance
4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, a rear-axle
limited-slip differential and a high-performance braking system. As a visual
indication of their links with Mercedes-AMG sports cars, all new GLC63
models sport the AMG Panamericana grille, which was previously reserved
for the AMG GT family of sports cars. In addition, the new models offer all
the advantages of a Mercedes SUV: ample room for passengers and
luggage, comprehensive array of safety equipment and superior traction in
all road conditions.
The new Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe occupy
exceptional positions in their respective markets on every front. They are the only
vehicles in their segment to be powered by an eight-cylinder biturbo engine, thus
meeting the wishes of customers who are looking for a midsize SUV with superior
power delivery and a highly emotional, unmistakable engine sound.
"For us, the new GLC63 is a quite special vehicle. It is no easy job designing an SUV
to be highly sporty and dynamic while at the same time offering inherent extreme
driving stability and efficiency. This required us to put our heart and soul, along with
our many years of SUV expertise, into the development of this vehicle. The result is
an SUV that can be driven with high precision and agility and which, if required, is
equally at home on a high-speed lap of the race track. With our V8 biturbo engine, we
hold a decisive unique selling point in the performance market. What is more, with
both SUV and Coupe variants available, we offer the widest choice in the segment.
The technical closeness to our sports cars is visually underlined by the Panamericana
grille, which was previously reserved for our AMG GT models," says Tobias Moers,
CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.
Unique offering in the segment with V8 biturbo engine
Both SUV and Coupe variants of the GLC63 are offered with the proven,
handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine, producing 469 hp and 479 lb-ft of
torque. The GLC63 S Coupe produces a massive 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.
V8 biturbo closely related to engine in the Mercedes-AMG GT
The handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine is already used in numerous AMG
Performance vehicles, including in the AMG GT sports car family (with dry sump
lubrication). A characteristic feature of this engine is that the engine’s two
turbochargers are positioned inside the cylinder "V". The main advantages of this
design are the compact engine construction, optimal throttle response and low
exhaust emissions. Each engine is assembled by one mechanic in the engine shop
at AMG’s headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany according to the "one man - one
engine" principle.
Short shift times, high efficiency: AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT
9-speed transmission
The new GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe all feature the AMG
SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission, which made its debut in the MercedesAMG
E63 S. The driver benefits from extremely short shift/response times. Fast
multiple downshifts and the double-declutching function make for highly emotional
shifting. A start-off wet clutch replaces a traditional torque converter in this new
transmission, saving weight and optimizing the response to the driver's accelerator
pedal input.
AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive
After the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sedan, the GLC63 now comes with AMG
Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. This intelligent system unites the
advantages of different drive concepts: fully variable torque distribution to the front
and rear axles ensures optimal traction right up to the physical limit. The driver is
also able to rely on high driving stability and handling safety under all conditions,
even in snow. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is
seamless, as intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system
architecture.
An electromechanically controlled clutch connects the permanently driven rear axle
to the fully variable front axle. The best possible torque distribution is continuously
computed according to driving conditions and driver's input. Transitions are
seamless and based on a sophisticated matrix. Alongside traction and lateral
dynamics, the all-wheel drive also improves the longitudinal dynamics for even
more powerful acceleration.
For a personalized experience: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs
The four AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Comfort," "Sport," "Sport+" and
"Individual" allow the driver to extensively influence the characteristics of the
GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe by modifying key parameters such
as the response of engine, transmission, suspension, steering, ESP®
and all-wheel drive.
Independent of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the
option of pressing the "M" button to switch directly to manual mode, in which
gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel.
The suspension settings can also be specially selected if required.
"Comfort" is a balanced drive program with a comfort-oriented suspension and
steering set-up as well as a fuel-efficient powertrain configuration with early
upshifts – including smooth gearshifts and a restrained engine sound. The ECO
start/stop function and coasting function are activated in this mode. When the
driver releases the accelerator in a speed range between 37 and 99 mph, the
clutch of the MCT transmission opens and the engine is decoupled from the
powertrain. Electronics lower the engine speed to idle and driving resistance is
reduced by the compression and friction forces of the engine on overrun.
The DYNAMIC SELECT "Sport" and "Sport+" drive programs are designed for high
driving dynamics. This results from an agile accelerator pedal characteristic with
direct set-up and emotively appealing gearshifts with shorter shift times and
double-clutching function on downshifts. The increased idle speed in "Sport+"
enables especially fast acceleration from rest.
The GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe have an additional "RACE" drive program, in
which all driving parameters are configured for maximum performance. With a total
of five drive programs, this Performance SUV once again offers the widest choice in
the segment.
Exhaust system with flap technology for variable engine sound
An emotional V8 engine sound comes courtesy of an exhaust system with flap
technology. This flap is controlled automatically depending on the AMG DYNAMIC
SELECT drive program, the power demanded by the driver and the engine speed.
Optionally available is the AMG Performance exhaust system, which allows the
exhaust sound to be modulated at the press of a button.
Specific suspension for maximum lateral and longitudinal dynamics
The agility, highly dynamic lateral acceleration and maximum grip of the new
GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe models comes courtesy of a new
AMG suspension system which features fully-supporting multi-chamber air springs.
This suspension setup ensures exceptionally high levels of camber stability, driving
dynamics and steering precision.
The front axle features a four-link design with special steering knuckles, optimized
elastokinematics and radial brake connections. Independent wheel control and
wheel suspension elements enable higher lateral acceleration with minimal torque
steer.
The concept for the rear axle was carried over from the AMG E63 S Sedan and
specially matched to the requirements of the GLC. The model-specific multi-link
concept impresses with highly precise wheel control and increased stiffness. The
AMG-specific rear axle carrier makes the wider track possible in comparison with
the GLC from Mercedes-Benz, while the contact surfaces of the wheel bearings
have also been moved further outwards. Other measures include AMG-specific
wheel carriers, stiffer elastokinematic tuning and higher negative camber.
Individual driving experience thanks to three-chamber air suspension
system
Thanks to a sporty spring and damper set-up and continuously variable damping,
the new three-chamber air suspension system combines exemplary driving
dynamics with excellent road roar and tire vibration characteristics. The stiffness of
the air springs can be adjusted over a wide range by activating or deactivating
individual air chambers, making for perceptibly enhanced comfort and handling.
There are three degrees of spring tuning depending on the selected drive program
and current driving status. The spring rate is hardened automatically in the event of
sudden load changes, fast cornering, heavy acceleration or heavy braking,
effectively reducing roll and pitch while stabilizing the GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe
and GLC63 S Coupe.
The adaptive damping can be set in three stages – "Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+"
– thus, both relaxed comfort on long journeys and maximum sportiness are
possible. Rebound and compression levels are adjusted independently of each
other, and the freely programmable maps permit a wide spread between minimum
and maximum damper force. The difference between the comfortable and sporty
suspension settings is even more refined and is clearly perceptible – depending on
driving style.
The GLC63 SUV and Coupe both come equipped with standard 10-spoke Titanium
Grey light-alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish (front: 8 x 19 / rear: 9 x 19) with
235/55 R 19 tires at the front, and 255/50 R 19 tires at the rear. The GLC63 S
Coupe comes with 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in Titanium Grey with a
high-sheen finish (front: 9.5 x 20 / rear: 10 x 20) with 265/45 R 20 tires at the
front and 295/40 R 20 tires at the rear. Several other wheel and tire combinations
are available, including forged, staggered fitment wheels with especially wide tires.
Rear-axle limited-slip differential: optimal traction under all conditions
For improved traction and driving dynamics, both the GLC63 SUV and Coupe come
with a mechanical rear-axle limited-slip differential, while the GLC63 S Coupe uses
an electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential. Both differentials reduce the slip on
the inside wheel when cornering, without control intervention by the brakes. As a
result, the driver is able to accelerate out of corners even earlier thanks to the improved traction. The vehicle remains more stable when braking from high speed, while the limited-slip differential also improves traction when accelerating from a standstill. Overall, the rear axle has been specially matched to the higher driving
dynamics of the new Performance SUVs.
The greatest benefit of the electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential is even more
sensitive and precise control, which pushes the critical threshold higher, making it
even easier to drive at the vehicle's limits. The three-stage ESP®
with "ESP ON," "ESP SPORT Handling Mode" and "ESP OFF" settings work in perfect unison with
the rear-axle limited-slip differential and is optimally tuned to provide outstanding
dynamics.
Precise, agile handling: speed-sensitive sports steering
The electromechanical, speed-sensitive sports steering provides precise, agile
handling with authentic feedback. The driver benefits from the variable steering
ratio and optimized response.
The steering also features variable power assistance with the two modes "Comfort"
and "Sport." The power steering is dependent not only on the vehicle's speed, but
also on the instantaneous lateral acceleration, selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT
drive program and setting of the adjustable damping.
Expressive front end with Panamericana grille
A striking characteristic of the exterior design is the expressive front end: the new
GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe are the first Mercedes-AMG
Performance vehicles to feature the Panamericana grille, which was previously
reserved for the AMG GT family of sports cars. This design statement affirms the
consistently dynamic design of the new Performance SUV and Coupe. A wide front
bumper inspired by the design of a jet wing and a large front splitter embodies the
power of both new models. The Panamericana grille gives a clear view of the
GLC63’s cooling technology – a typical attribute from the world of motor sport and
a further differentiation from the other GLC models. Wider wheel arch claddings at
front and rear lend emphasis to the muscular looks.
The new side sill panels make the SUV and Coupe appear to sit lower on the road
while elongating the overall lines. On the GLC63 S Coupe, Matte Iridium Silver
inserts make for a distinctive appearance. The muscular rear end is dominated by a
wide rear bumper and a diffuser in grained black. The trim on the diffuser board is
also finished in Matte Iridium Silver.
The GLC63 SUV is provided with a spoiler lip on the roof, while the spoiler lip on
the GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe is familiar from its prior appearance on the
AMG GLC43 Coupe. The exhaust system is finished with two high-gloss chromeplated
twin tailpipe trims.
Interior also with a consistent focus on driving dynamics
The interior underscores the leadership ambition of the new GLC63 SUV, GLC63
Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe in terms of driving dynamics. Driver and front
passenger seats are finished in MB-Tex man-made leather combined with
DINAMICA microfiber, which unite excellent lateral support with functional
ergonomics.
The instrument panel is trimmed in Black MB-Tex man-made leather, with the
GLC63 S Coupe additionally receiving contrasting topstitching. The high-grade look
is underlined by aluminum trim. The touchpad is flanked by the AMG DYNAMIC
SELECT switch and numerous AMG-specific controls, such as the button for the 3-
stage AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, 3-stage ESP® or optionally the button for
the AMG Performance exhaust system with flap control.
The GLC63 S Coupe variant comes with an even more extensive equipment
package, including an AMG Performance steering wheel in Black Nappa Leather /
DINAMICA microfiber, in combination with leather appointments and an AMG
instrument cluster with red highlights.
Exclusive optional extras
The AMG Performance Studio offers technical and design highlights to make the
Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe even sportier,
more exclusive and more individual. The following provides just a selection:
• AMG Performance exhaust system with flap control at the push of a button
o Greater differentiation of the sound characteristics by two
additional exhaust flaps
o Sound characteristics dependent on selected drive program - clear
differentiation between a full sound in the “C” and “S” drive
programs and a distinctly sporty sound in the “S+” and “RACE”
drive programs (GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe only)
o Additional control of the sound characteristics via button on the
center control panel in the center console
• AMG Night package:
o Front splitter of the AMG front bumper in High-Gloss Black
o Inserts in the AMG side sill panels in High-Gloss Black
o Exterior mirror housings in High-Gloss Black
o Waistline trim strip and window frame in High-Gloss Black
o Roof rails (SUV only) finished in Matte Black
• AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber package:
o Exterior mirror housings in carbon fiber
o Spoiler lip in carbon fiber
• 20-inch light-alloy wheels
• 21-inch light-alloy wheels
• 21-inch forged wheels
• AMG Performance Studio interior:
o Upper section of instrument panel and waistlines in Black Nappa-look
MB-Tex man-made leather with contrasting topstitching
(GLC63 S Coupe)
o Two-tone Nappa leather in Red Pepper/Black or Platinum
White/Black
o Black Nappa Leather
o AMG Performance seats for driver and front passenger with more
heavily contoured seat shape for enhanced lateral support, with
integral head restraints and "AMG" badge in the seat backrests
The new 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV and Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe will
celebrate their auto show debuts at the New York International Auto Show.