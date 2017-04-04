Hide press release Show press release

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe



Mercedes-AMG Combines Performance SUV and V8 Expertise



Affalterbach. Mercedes-AMG set a milestone when it launched the first

ML55 in 1999. The combination of a high-performance engine with the

space and practicality of an SUV opened up an entirely new market

segment in which AMG has continued to thrive. With the new GLC63 SUV,

GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe, Mercedes-AMG once again occupies an

exceptional position in the marketplace. For the first time in the MercedesAMG

lineup, a mid-size SUV will now be available with a powerful eightcylinder

biturbo engine. The handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine

produces 469 hp in the GLC63 SUV and GLC63 Coupe and a mighty 503 hp

in the GLC63 S Coupe. These three new performance models feature an air

spring suspension with adaptive, adjustable damping, AMG Performance

4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, a rear-axle

limited-slip differential and a high-performance braking system. As a visual

indication of their links with Mercedes-AMG sports cars, all new GLC63

models sport the AMG Panamericana grille, which was previously reserved

for the AMG GT family of sports cars. In addition, the new models offer all

the advantages of a Mercedes SUV: ample room for passengers and

luggage, comprehensive array of safety equipment and superior traction in

all road conditions.



The new Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe occupy

exceptional positions in their respective markets on every front. They are the only

vehicles in their segment to be powered by an eight-cylinder biturbo engine, thus

meeting the wishes of customers who are looking for a midsize SUV with superior

power delivery and a highly emotional, unmistakable engine sound.



"For us, the new GLC63 is a quite special vehicle. It is no easy job designing an SUV

to be highly sporty and dynamic while at the same time offering inherent extreme

driving stability and efficiency. This required us to put our heart and soul, along with

our many years of SUV expertise, into the development of this vehicle. The result is

an SUV that can be driven with high precision and agility and which, if required, is

equally at home on a high-speed lap of the race track. With our V8 biturbo engine, we

hold a decisive unique selling point in the performance market. What is more, with

both SUV and Coupe variants available, we offer the widest choice in the segment.

The technical closeness to our sports cars is visually underlined by the Panamericana

grille, which was previously reserved for our AMG GT models," says Tobias Moers,

CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.



Unique offering in the segment with V8 biturbo engine



Both SUV and Coupe variants of the GLC63 are offered with the proven,

handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine, producing 469 hp and 479 lb-ft of

torque. The GLC63 S Coupe produces a massive 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

V8 biturbo closely related to engine in the Mercedes-AMG GT



The handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine is already used in numerous AMG

Performance vehicles, including in the AMG GT sports car family (with dry sump

lubrication). A characteristic feature of this engine is that the engine’s two

turbochargers are positioned inside the cylinder "V". The main advantages of this

design are the compact engine construction, optimal throttle response and low

exhaust emissions. Each engine is assembled by one mechanic in the engine shop

at AMG’s headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany according to the "one man - one

engine" principle.



Short shift times, high efficiency: AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT

9-speed transmission



The new GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe all feature the AMG

SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission, which made its debut in the MercedesAMG

E63 S. The driver benefits from extremely short shift/response times. Fast

multiple downshifts and the double-declutching function make for highly emotional

shifting. A start-off wet clutch replaces a traditional torque converter in this new

transmission, saving weight and optimizing the response to the driver's accelerator

pedal input.



AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive

After the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sedan, the GLC63 now comes with AMG

Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. This intelligent system unites the

advantages of different drive concepts: fully variable torque distribution to the front

and rear axles ensures optimal traction right up to the physical limit. The driver is

also able to rely on high driving stability and handling safety under all conditions,

even in snow. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is

seamless, as intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system

architecture.



An electromechanically controlled clutch connects the permanently driven rear axle

to the fully variable front axle. The best possible torque distribution is continuously

computed according to driving conditions and driver's input. Transitions are

seamless and based on a sophisticated matrix. Alongside traction and lateral

dynamics, the all-wheel drive also improves the longitudinal dynamics for even

more powerful acceleration.



For a personalized experience: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs



The four AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Comfort," "Sport," "Sport+" and

"Individual" allow the driver to extensively influence the characteristics of the

GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe by modifying key parameters such

as the response of engine, transmission, suspension, steering, ESP®

and all-wheel drive.

Independent of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the

option of pressing the "M" button to switch directly to manual mode, in which

gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel.

The suspension settings can also be specially selected if required.



"Comfort" is a balanced drive program with a comfort-oriented suspension and

steering set-up as well as a fuel-efficient powertrain configuration with early

upshifts – including smooth gearshifts and a restrained engine sound. The ECO

start/stop function and coasting function are activated in this mode. When the

driver releases the accelerator in a speed range between 37 and 99 mph, the

clutch of the MCT transmission opens and the engine is decoupled from the

powertrain. Electronics lower the engine speed to idle and driving resistance is

reduced by the compression and friction forces of the engine on overrun.

The DYNAMIC SELECT "Sport" and "Sport+" drive programs are designed for high

driving dynamics. This results from an agile accelerator pedal characteristic with

direct set-up and emotively appealing gearshifts with shorter shift times and

double-clutching function on downshifts. The increased idle speed in "Sport+"

enables especially fast acceleration from rest.



The GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe have an additional "RACE" drive program, in

which all driving parameters are configured for maximum performance. With a total

of five drive programs, this Performance SUV once again offers the widest choice in

the segment.



Exhaust system with flap technology for variable engine sound



An emotional V8 engine sound comes courtesy of an exhaust system with flap

technology. This flap is controlled automatically depending on the AMG DYNAMIC

SELECT drive program, the power demanded by the driver and the engine speed.

Optionally available is the AMG Performance exhaust system, which allows the

exhaust sound to be modulated at the press of a button.



Specific suspension for maximum lateral and longitudinal dynamics



The agility, highly dynamic lateral acceleration and maximum grip of the new

GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe models comes courtesy of a new

AMG suspension system which features fully-supporting multi-chamber air springs.

This suspension setup ensures exceptionally high levels of camber stability, driving

dynamics and steering precision.



The front axle features a four-link design with special steering knuckles, optimized

elastokinematics and radial brake connections. Independent wheel control and

wheel suspension elements enable higher lateral acceleration with minimal torque

steer.



The concept for the rear axle was carried over from the AMG E63 S Sedan and

specially matched to the requirements of the GLC. The model-specific multi-link

concept impresses with highly precise wheel control and increased stiffness. The

AMG-specific rear axle carrier makes the wider track possible in comparison with

the GLC from Mercedes-Benz, while the contact surfaces of the wheel bearings

have also been moved further outwards. Other measures include AMG-specific

wheel carriers, stiffer elastokinematic tuning and higher negative camber.



Individual driving experience thanks to three-chamber air suspension

system



Thanks to a sporty spring and damper set-up and continuously variable damping,

the new three-chamber air suspension system combines exemplary driving

dynamics with excellent road roar and tire vibration characteristics. The stiffness of

the air springs can be adjusted over a wide range by activating or deactivating

individual air chambers, making for perceptibly enhanced comfort and handling.

There are three degrees of spring tuning depending on the selected drive program

and current driving status. The spring rate is hardened automatically in the event of

sudden load changes, fast cornering, heavy acceleration or heavy braking,

effectively reducing roll and pitch while stabilizing the GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe

and GLC63 S Coupe.



The adaptive damping can be set in three stages – "Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+"

– thus, both relaxed comfort on long journeys and maximum sportiness are

possible. Rebound and compression levels are adjusted independently of each

other, and the freely programmable maps permit a wide spread between minimum

and maximum damper force. The difference between the comfortable and sporty

suspension settings is even more refined and is clearly perceptible – depending on

driving style.



The GLC63 SUV and Coupe both come equipped with standard 10-spoke Titanium

Grey light-alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish (front: 8 x 19 / rear: 9 x 19) with

235/55 R 19 tires at the front, and 255/50 R 19 tires at the rear. The GLC63 S

Coupe comes with 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in Titanium Grey with a

high-sheen finish (front: 9.5 x 20 / rear: 10 x 20) with 265/45 R 20 tires at the

front and 295/40 R 20 tires at the rear. Several other wheel and tire combinations

are available, including forged, staggered fitment wheels with especially wide tires.



Rear-axle limited-slip differential: optimal traction under all conditions



For improved traction and driving dynamics, both the GLC63 SUV and Coupe come

with a mechanical rear-axle limited-slip differential, while the GLC63 S Coupe uses

an electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential. Both differentials reduce the slip on

the inside wheel when cornering, without control intervention by the brakes. As a

result, the driver is able to accelerate out of corners even earlier thanks to the improved traction. The vehicle remains more stable when braking from high speed, while the limited-slip differential also improves traction when accelerating from a standstill. Overall, the rear axle has been specially matched to the higher driving

dynamics of the new Performance SUVs.



The greatest benefit of the electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential is even more

sensitive and precise control, which pushes the critical threshold higher, making it

even easier to drive at the vehicle's limits. The three-stage ESP®

with "ESP ON," "ESP SPORT Handling Mode" and "ESP OFF" settings work in perfect unison with

the rear-axle limited-slip differential and is optimally tuned to provide outstanding

dynamics.



Precise, agile handling: speed-sensitive sports steering



The electromechanical, speed-sensitive sports steering provides precise, agile

handling with authentic feedback. The driver benefits from the variable steering

ratio and optimized response.



The steering also features variable power assistance with the two modes "Comfort"

and "Sport." The power steering is dependent not only on the vehicle's speed, but

also on the instantaneous lateral acceleration, selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT

drive program and setting of the adjustable damping.



Expressive front end with Panamericana grille



A striking characteristic of the exterior design is the expressive front end: the new

GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe are the first Mercedes-AMG

Performance vehicles to feature the Panamericana grille, which was previously

reserved for the AMG GT family of sports cars. This design statement affirms the

consistently dynamic design of the new Performance SUV and Coupe. A wide front

bumper inspired by the design of a jet wing and a large front splitter embodies the

power of both new models. The Panamericana grille gives a clear view of the

GLC63’s cooling technology – a typical attribute from the world of motor sport and

a further differentiation from the other GLC models. Wider wheel arch claddings at

front and rear lend emphasis to the muscular looks.



The new side sill panels make the SUV and Coupe appear to sit lower on the road

while elongating the overall lines. On the GLC63 S Coupe, Matte Iridium Silver

inserts make for a distinctive appearance. The muscular rear end is dominated by a

wide rear bumper and a diffuser in grained black. The trim on the diffuser board is

also finished in Matte Iridium Silver.



The GLC63 SUV is provided with a spoiler lip on the roof, while the spoiler lip on

the GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe is familiar from its prior appearance on the

AMG GLC43 Coupe. The exhaust system is finished with two high-gloss chromeplated

twin tailpipe trims.



Interior also with a consistent focus on driving dynamics



The interior underscores the leadership ambition of the new GLC63 SUV, GLC63

Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe in terms of driving dynamics. Driver and front

passenger seats are finished in MB-Tex man-made leather combined with

DINAMICA microfiber, which unite excellent lateral support with functional

ergonomics.



The instrument panel is trimmed in Black MB-Tex man-made leather, with the

GLC63 S Coupe additionally receiving contrasting topstitching. The high-grade look

is underlined by aluminum trim. The touchpad is flanked by the AMG DYNAMIC

SELECT switch and numerous AMG-specific controls, such as the button for the 3-

stage AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, 3-stage ESP® or optionally the button for

the AMG Performance exhaust system with flap control.



The GLC63 S Coupe variant comes with an even more extensive equipment

package, including an AMG Performance steering wheel in Black Nappa Leather /

DINAMICA microfiber, in combination with leather appointments and an AMG

instrument cluster with red highlights.



Exclusive optional extras



The AMG Performance Studio offers technical and design highlights to make the

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe even sportier,

more exclusive and more individual. The following provides just a selection:

• AMG Performance exhaust system with flap control at the push of a button

o Greater differentiation of the sound characteristics by two

additional exhaust flaps

o Sound characteristics dependent on selected drive program - clear

differentiation between a full sound in the “C” and “S” drive

programs and a distinctly sporty sound in the “S+” and “RACE”

drive programs (GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe only)

o Additional control of the sound characteristics via button on the

center control panel in the center console



• AMG Night package:

o Front splitter of the AMG front bumper in High-Gloss Black

o Inserts in the AMG side sill panels in High-Gloss Black

o Exterior mirror housings in High-Gloss Black

o Waistline trim strip and window frame in High-Gloss Black

o Roof rails (SUV only) finished in Matte Black



• AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber package:

o Exterior mirror housings in carbon fiber

o Spoiler lip in carbon fiber



• 20-inch light-alloy wheels



• 21-inch light-alloy wheels



• 21-inch forged wheels



• AMG Performance Studio interior:

o Upper section of instrument panel and waistlines in Black Nappa-look

MB-Tex man-made leather with contrasting topstitching

(GLC63 S Coupe)

o Two-tone Nappa leather in Red Pepper/Black or Platinum

White/Black

o Black Nappa Leather

o AMG Performance seats for driver and front passenger with more

heavily contoured seat shape for enhanced lateral support, with

integral head restraints and "AMG" badge in the seat backrests



The new 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV and Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe will

celebrate their auto show debuts at the New York International Auto Show.