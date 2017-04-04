With as much as 503 hp, the GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe prepare to storm New York.

Mercedes-AMG’s already dense lineup of high-performance crossovers grows three options larger at the New York Auto Show with the introduction of the GLC63, GLC63 Coupe, and GLC63 S Coupe. While the public can get a look at this trio in the Big Apple, these speedy CUVs don’t arrive at dealers in the United States until early next year.

The GLC63 lineup uses the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that’s available in a variety of tunes throughout the Mercedes-AMG lineup. For the standard GLC63 and the Coupe, the mill pumps out 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters) of torque. The GLC63 S Coupe gets even more grunt from a version of the powerplant making 503 hp (375 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Newton-meters). 

The biturbo V8 offers buyers rapid acceleration regardless of which model they choose. Even the standard GLC63 and Coupe can reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds. The GLC63 S Coupe is even quicker with just 3.7 seconds necessary for the same sprint. For reference, the AMG GT Roadster can reach 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, and the GT C Coupe does the same sprint in 3.7 seconds.

Both tunes of the GLC63 use a nine-speed automatic transmission that routes to the latest 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. This tech initially sends power to the rear axle but can move torque to the front when necessary. On the standard GLC63, a mechanical limited-slip rear differential controls where to put the available traction. The GLC63 S Coupe uses an electronically  controlled part for the same duty. 

All GLC63s have Mercedes’ latest three-chamber air suspension and adaptive dampers. By controlling which of the chambers are in use, the vehicle alter the spring rate depending on the conditions or the driver’s preference.

Aesthetically, the GLC63 gains the vertically oriented Panamericana from the AMG GT R (and now other models). A more aggressive diffuser sits underneath it. Wider wheel arch cladding covers the 19-inch wheels on the GLC63 or the 20-inch units on the GLC63 S Coupe. At the back, a deeper diffuser looks great with the quad exhausts. Buyers who prefer a two-tone look can order the optional AMG Night package that uses high-gloss black parts for the front splitter, side sill inserts, mirrors, waistline trim, and window frames.

Inside, Mercedes’ MB-Tex man-made leather covers practically everything, including the instrument panel. The GLC63 S Coupe benefits from an AMG Performance steering wheel. Customers can also upgrade to Nappa leather throughout the cabin by ordering the optional AMG Performance Studio interior.

Look for live photos of the GLC63 from Motor1’s team at the New York Auto Show that opens to the press on April 12.

