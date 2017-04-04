Everyone enjoys Lego – and the introduction of the new Speed Champions range gives gearheads like ourselves even more reason to be excited. Adding to the already available Ford GT, GT40, and McLaren P1 sets, the British automaker together with Lego have added the newly-introduced 720S to the range.

The new package will be available beginning in June, and alongside the car it will come with a designer minifigure, and a design studio desk complete with a coffee cup, an original design sketch, and a 3D-printed model car. It’s available for builders aged 7 plus… but it’s safe to say most young adults will get just as much enjoyment out of it.

"The LEGO interpretation of the McLaren 720S reflects the most exciting part of the design process, when a two-dimensional sketch is transformed into a physical, three-dimensional model," said McLaren Automotive Chief Designer, Rob Melville. "Building a model like this gives the next generation of McLaren enthusiasts a taste of just how exhilarating that moment is for designers."

The real McLaren 720S made its debut earlier in the year at the Geneva Motor Show with a 720-horsepower (536-kilowatt) V8 and a top speed of 212 miles per hour (341 kilometers per hour). With a starting price of £208,600 (approx. $260,000) in the U.K., the Lego Speed Champions set won’t be nearly as expensive. Buyers can pick up the new Lego McLaren 720S and its accenting pieces for just £12.99 (approx. $16.00) in the U.K.

If you’re looking for a kit with a bit more detail, Lego also offers a Caterham 620R for $79.99, and a Volkswagen Beetle scale model for $99.99. But the crème de la crème of Lego builds has to be the Lego Technic 911 GT3 RS, which has more than 2,700 pieces and measures 22 inches (57 centimeters) long when completed. That kit has a starting price of $299.99.

Source: McLaren






