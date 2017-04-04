€3.57 million (about $3.8M) or €3M ($3.2M) if we’re not taking into account applicable taxes. That’s how much German dealer Auto Seredin from Stuttgart wants for this brand new Bugatti Chiron. “Brand new” is probably not the right term to use here considering the vehicle hasn’t even been built yet. As a matter of fact, the deep-pocketed person with the means to buy the 1,500-hp machine can still configure the car, should the white & blue theme applied both inside and out not be to the customer’s liking.

You might like our review of the Chiron: 2018 Bugatti Chiron First Drive: Record Wrecker

By now you are probably wondering why it costs so much when Bugatti wants “only” €2.4M ($2.55M) and you can still give them a call and place an order for the Chiron. There are two reasons that might explain (to some extent) the premium applied by the dealer. The first has to do with the amount of time you'll have to wait to have the car delivered.

You see, even if you place an order today for the Veyron’s replacement, you will have to patiently wait for a couple of years considering in 2017 the automaker from Molsheim estimates to deliver as much as 70 units. Taking into account they already have at least 250 people lined up to get the hypercar, it means new orders are unlikely to be fulfilled until 2019. As for this car, the dealer mentions it’s going to be shipped to its rightful owner in the second quarter of 2018.

The other reason has to do with the amount of optional goodies this particular Chiron has received. Yes, even a car that costs a whopping €2.4M still has an options’ list. The wheels are an eye-watering €50,000, but if you want the “French Racing Blue” accents it’s going to cost you an extra €7,500, while the diamond cut finish is an additional €2,500. Painting the brake calipers in black? That'll be €2,500…

As for the rest of the extras, the carbon engine cover is €15,000 and the rear wing underside in the same “French Racing Blue” finish is €5,000. It can also be applied onto the horseshoe grille should you be willing to fork out another €6,000. The “Turquoise Carbon” look of the wing mirrors is going to set you back a further €8,000. And then there’s the interior: €50,000 for the leather and carbon fiber along with a hefty €25,000 for the seats.

Doing the math, this Chiron has no less than €172,000 worth of options specified. You could buy an Audi R8 for that money (German pricing) and still have some money left to feed its thirsty V10 for a while.

Source: Auto Seredin via Carscoops