One of the oldest automakers in the business, Skoda has been around for 122 years, so it doesn’t come as a surprise the VW-owned marque has a lot to show at the Techno Clasica 2017. A very important car in the history of the company based in Mladá Boleslav would have to be the legendary 130 RS aka “Porsche of the East.”

Introduced in 1975, the first RS-badged car from Skoda triumphed in the 1977 Monte Carlo Rally in the 1.3-liter class with drivers Václav Blahna / Lubislav Hlávka. Four years later, it managed to score a victory in the European Touring Car Championship and throughout the years won multiple races in a variety of major competitions at home in Czech Republic.

At the heart of the rear-wheel-drive coupe was a four-cylinder, 1.3-liter engine delivering 140 horsepower (103 kilowatts). That was enough Skoda power for a decent top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).

Production of the RS 130 came to an end in 1981 and it wasn’t until almost two decades later when a new RS was born, with Skoda launching the first-gen Octavia RS in 2000.

Also at this year’s Techno Clasica, Skoda will exhibit the sleek 935 Dynamic originally unveiled at the 1935 Prague Motor Show. It was the brand’s first-ever aerodynamic prototype and it’s the only preserved car in existence today after being thoroughly restored by the company’s own restoration department.

Featuring a streamlined body, the curvaceous 935 has the flat, water-cooled boxer engine mounted in front of the rear axle, so it's technically a mid-engine car. The four-cylinder, 2.0-liter is capable of producing 55 hp (40 kW) channeled to the rear wheels via a semi-automatic, four-speed transmission. Thanks to this hardware combo, the teardrop-shaped car was able to reach a top speed of about 87 mph (140 kph). Skoda’s engineers kept the weight down to a low 1,170 kilograms (2,579 pounds) by using a combination of aluminum and steel in the vehicle’s construction.

Aside from showcasing the 130 RS and the 935 Dynamic, Skoda will also exhibit at Techno Clasica (April 5-9), the Popular Monte Carlo in coupe and cabriolet body styles as well as the rare Rapid Dalnice of which only 110 units were ever made. Lastly, the Favorit is going to celebrate its 30th anniversary at the event and Skoda say it’s a car that “paved way for one of most fruitful partnerships in automotive history.” The company is obviously referring to the fact the Favorit was the first Skoda to benefit from Volkswagen engineering following the takeover in the early 1990s.

Source: Skoda