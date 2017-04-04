Comes with a new 190-hp engine.
SEAT is introducing the Ateca FR, which will be publicly revealed in Barcelona next month. Think of it not as a full-blown high-performance SUV, but rather as a sporty trim level, positioned right below the range-topping XCellence range.
As a typical member of the FR family, the Ateca FR comes with new bumpers, glossy black radiator grille, exclusive LED fog lamps, and FR logos at the front and the rear. The badges can also be found on the roof rails and black window frames. Probably the most recognizable detail is the set of 19-inch allow wheels with 245/40 tires, while the side skirts and wheel arches painted in body color also give it a distinctive look.
Take a virtual step inside the cabin and you will find FR logos on the aluminum door thresholds and the sporty leather steering wheel, while standard Alcantara-upholstered sports seats, aluminum pedals, and piano-black details on the center console create a premium atmosphere. Red stitching is used on the steering wheel, seats, and gearstick knob – enhancing “the sporty character” of the SEAT Ateca FR.
The sportier look comes with matching power, as the Spanish brand is introducing a new 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline motor with 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts). A six-speed manual and a DSG two-clutch automatic gearboxes will be available, as well as front-wheel drive or an optional AWD system. Diesel fans can opt for a TDI engine. Additionally, customers will be able to order DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) system and progressive steering.
“The Ateca FR adds yet another level of excitement to our first SUV,” Matthias Rabe, Vice-President of R&D at SEAT, comments. “The agile and precise handling that the Ateca offers is reinforced with a touch of dynamism and fun at the wheel that the FR trim adds for example with the DCC and the progressive steering.”
SEAT says pricing will be announced closer to the car's market launch, scheduled for this summer.
Source: SEAT