Martorell, 04/04/2017. - Fun at the wheel, all the luxury and refinement you could want plus an attractive, sporty character. This is it, the new SEAT Ateca FR, the Ateca you’ve been waiting for. It is the latest addition to the Ateca range and will take to the stage at the Barcelona International Motor Show, AUTOMOBILE BARCELONA, from the 11th to the 21st of May 2017. The Spanish brand continues its product offensive, the biggest of which SEAT has carried out in its history, which has also seen the launch of the Ateca itself, the updated Leon and Ibiza and soon, in the second half of the year, the new compact SUV, the Arona.



The FR trim has been added to the current Ateca range that is made up of the Reference, Style and XCellence, situated at the same level as the XCellence while offering more dynamism and sportiness. Since its launch, SEAT has already sold more than 40,000 units of the Ateca worldwide. This model, alongside the success of the Leon, Alhambra and Ibiza, contributed to SEAT obtaining an operating profit in 2016 of 143 million euros, the highest in the history of the company, and to concluding the year with the fourth consecutive annual sales increase.



The Ateca FR differentiates itself from the XCellence on the outside by the presence of the FR logo at the front and rear. Its roof rails and window frames also come in black to distinguish itself further. Upon closer inspection at the front, one can see the grill with its own design in glossy black, as well as the bumpers exclusive to the FR in the same colour as the bodywork at the bottom. Its LED fog lights at the front have also received exclusive FR design treatment.



“The Ateca FR adds yet another level of excitement to our first SUV. The agile and precise handling that the Ateca offers is reinforced with a touch of dynamism and fun at the wheel that the FR trim adds for example with the DCC and the progressive steering” commented Dr. Matthias Rabe, Vice-President of R&D at SEAT. “It’s a sportiness that adds to all the technology the Ateca has onboard.”



Above all, the FR sets itself apart at the side with its 19-inch rims and 245/40R19 tyres, and also with the wheel arches and side skirts in body colour that come in aluminium moulding and run along both doors. At the rear, the window is beautifully framed by black spoilers, as well as a spoiler on the boot, also matching the colour of the bodywork. The rear bumpers are also exclusively designed for the FR and also come in the same colour as the bodywork. Inside, the aluminium door thresholds complete with the FR logo are immediately noticeable as soon as the front doors are opened. The logo can also be found on the multi-function sports steering wheel covered in leather, with insertions in glossy black. Sports seats come as standard and are upholstered in Alcantara® and others can be chosen in leather, and the pedals are aluminium. The red stitching on the steering wheel and the seats, both in Alcantara® and leather as well as the gearstick knob enhance yet more the sporty character of the SEAT Ateca FR. At the same time, there are elegant details in black that give a luxurious touch to the interior, such as the ceiling and interior door mouldings, which also now come with an exclusive FR finish. Following the launch of the Ateca, its sportiest version offers the most advanced driving assistance systems and connectivity technology.



A new 2.0 TSI 190PS engine will also be available in the Ateca range. The FR version now will comprise EU6 petrol and diesel engines ranging from 150PS to 190PS combined with manual or DSG transmissions, and also four wheel drive option. DCC and progressive steering are also available.



The New SEAT Ateca FR will definitely not go unnoticed at the Automobile Barcelona.